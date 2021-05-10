Machine Gun Kelly spotted spending time with Megan Fox's children for the first time

10 May 2021, 16:15

The rapper has been pictured spending time with Megan Fox's kids for the first time at a theme park.

Machine Gun Kelly has been spotted out spending time with Megan Fox's children for the first time.

Inside Machine Gun Kelly's 31st birthday party: Kourtney, Travis Barker & more attend

The 31 year-old rapper and the 34-year-old actress were pictured on a day out along with Fox's sons Noah Shannon, Bodhi Ransom and Journey River, aged eight, seven and four.

On Saturday (May 8) the couple and Fox's kids appeared to be enjoying their time together as they walked around Universal Studios Hollywood.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox confirmed their relationship last year June.
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox confirmed their relationship last year June. Picture: Instagram/@meganfox

The Transformers actress has her boys with her estranged husband Brian Austin Green. Fox filed for divorce and separated with Green last year.

In the photos obtained by TheDailyMail, Kelly kept it casual as he sported a blue hoodie with a matching pair of tracksuit bottoms during their trip to the theme park.

Fox wore a black tank top shirt with a graphic of an opened eye that was also printed on her white sweat pants.

The actress also wore a pair of high-top trainers like Kelly and carried a sweater.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox reportedly plan on getting married.
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox reportedly plan on getting married. Picture: Instagram

Kelly and Fox first met a year ago while they were both working on the set of the upcoming thriller film Midnight In The Switchgrass.

According to a source from People revealed that the pair' got serious quickly' and went on to grow 'a great relationship' while spending time together.

However, at the time Fox and Kelly got together, she was still legally married to her husband Brian Austin Green.

Fox and Green were first romantically linked in 2004 after they met on the set of the sitcom Hope & Faith.

They then proceeded to get engaged in 2006, and they split up three years later.

The former couple reconciled their romance and eventually got married in 2010. Despite a second separation in 2015, they got back together the following year and welcomed their three sons.

