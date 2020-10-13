Megan Fox lets Machine Gun Kelly meet her kids as romance deepens

Megan Fox lets Machine Gun Kelly meet her kids as romance deepens. Picture: Getty

The pair have taken a huge step in their relationship, with Megan Fox introducing Machine Gun Kelly to her children.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are getting deep into their relationship, recently taking a huge step for the both of them.

The Hollywood actress recently revealed that she has introduced the rapper to her children.

The 34-year-old star has three sons - Noah Shannon, seven, Bodhi Ransom, six, and Journey River, three - with her estranged husband, Brian Austin Green.

According to a source close to Fox, MGK recently "met her kids for the first time" they told the People.

The source continued: "Megan thought it was a natural step, since they are getting more serious."

"They are in a committed relationship and it's not just a fling. They are planning a future together."

The couple often post photos on their social media accounts, showing their love for one another.

The source added that Megan and Kelly "spend as much time together as they can" and are "doing great."

Machine Gun Kelly claims he fell in love with Megan Fox the first time they met. Picture: Instagram

The pair confirmed they were in a relationship this summer, after rumours of them dating began in May.

Initially, the rumours came after the Fox and Green were spotted getting a takeout together in Calabasas.

Fox's estranged husband, Brian Austin Green, responded to the pairs dating rumours with a cryptic post on Instagram.

Green later opened up about his marriage to Fox, while clarifying that he had split from her after 10 years of marriage.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green were together for 10 years before they separated. Picture: Getty

On The Howard Stern Show last month, MGK opened up about his relationship with Fox.

He revealed that being with her has meant that he has fallen in love "for the first time."The rapper said: "That was my first experience with being open to love and stuff like that.