Machine Gun Kelly recalls "love at first sight" after seeing Megan Fox

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly reveals the moment he fell in love with Hollywood actress, Megan Fox.

By Tiana Williams

Machine Gun Kelly has opened up about the moment he met his now-girlfriend Megan Fox in person. The star also revealed he was instantly in love with the Hollywood actress from the get go.

While the pair have only been together for a few months, following Megan's split from her husband Brian Austin Green, they have shown how deeply they feel for each other.

In a recent interview with Howard Stern, the 30-year-old rapper "I didn't know [love at first sight] until me and her made eye contact," he said.

"That's when I was like, 'Whoa.'" He added, "After I made... the big chunk of the album, I did fall in love for the first time."

The "Bad Things" rapper continued "It was my first experience with being open to love and stuff like that. I definitely wasn't set up to believe that that's something that could ever exist."

Machine Gun Kelly also revealed that if he ever marries Megan, his best friend Pete Davidson would be his best man.

While the rapper is used to the fan love, one thing he hasn't quite adjusted to is people following him.

The rapper said "It's kinda hard... my house isn't gated, you know? So that's the one problem."

"Everyone knows where my house is, so it's like this odd moment, where I was kinda living my life super normal and the next day, there were paparazzi outside my house every day."

The "Bloody Valentine" rapper went public with his relationship with actress Megan Fox, after it was announced that she split from her husband of 10 years, actor Brian Austin Green. The pair split in May.

Green posted a cryptic post after hearing the news of Megan and Kelly getting together.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green got engaged in 2006. They are now separated. Picture: Getty

Actor Green actor said that their relationship was strained when Megan was away for a while when she was filming a movie last year.

"Neither one of us did anything to each other," he said on his podcast. "She's always been honest with me. I've always been honest with her. We've had an amazing relationship."

The actor continued “I will always love her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family, what we have built is really cool and really special."

Green and Fox share three sons together.

