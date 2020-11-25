Megan Fox debuts tattoo tribute to boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox debuts tattoo tribute to boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly. Picture: Getty

The couple have been dating for six months.

Megan Fox has unveiled her new tattoo dedicated to boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly.

The Transformers actress, 34, made her red carpet debut with the 'Bloody Valentine' singer, 30, on Sunday at the American Music Awards after around six months of dating.

During the ceremony, Fox took to the stage to present an award when some eagle-eyed fans spotted a new inking on her collarbone.

Megan Fox debuted her tattoo tribute to boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly at the AMAs last week. Picture: Getty

The inking is thought to read 'el pistolero' which means 'gunman' in Spanish. Picture: Getty

The tattoo, written in cursive script, is thought to read 'el pistolero' which means 'gunman' in Spanish, referring to the nickname of her beau, whose real name is Colson Baker.

One fan tweeted, "we finally have a close up of megan's tattoo and it says 'el pistolero' which is spanish for the gunman aka machine gun kelly!!! my f**king heart".

Fans recently suspected the couple had inked their love for one another following the release of Machine Fun Kelly's new album Tickets To My Downfall.

we finally have a close up of megan's tattoo and it says 'el pistolero' which is spanish for the gunman aka machine gun kelly!!! my fucking heart pic.twitter.com/BsFuY2lkuh — tamara 🎟 (@takemyhedicine) November 22, 2020

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been dating for around six months. Picture: Getty

On the song 'Banyan Tree (Interlude)', Megan's voice can be heard seemingly talking about her tattoo. "It was just four months ago that we were right here and I met you—that's not possible," Megan says.

"You just got my initials tattooed on you. I just got your nickname tattooed on me." Kelly, who is heavily tatted, is yet to unveil his tattoo in honour of Megan.

The couple have been dating since May following Megan's separation from her husband of ten years, actor Brian Austin Green, 47.

Fox shares three children with Brian; Noah, eight, Bodhi, six, and Journey, four. Kelly has a 12-year-old daughter with his ex Emma Cannon.