Megan Fox accuses Brian Austin Green of portraying her as an “absent mother”

Megan Fox accuses Brian Austin Green of portraying her as an “absent mother”. Picture: Getty

Hollywood actress Megan Fox has hit out at her ex Brian Austin Green over a photo he posted on instagram with their son, Journey.

Megan Fox has called out her ex Brian Austin Green for posting a photo on Instagram. Fox claims that the photo Green posted helps to "feed" the rumour she is an "absent mother".

The 34-year-old Hollywood actress hit out at Green, claiming there was no need to include their four-year-old son Journey, in a photo that Brian posted of his Halloween outfit on Instagram.

Megan let 47-year-old Brian know exactly what she thought of him sharing the photo, underneath his Instagram photo.

In the photo, Green is pictured in a furry onesie and their son Journey is seen in his own Halloween costume.

However, Megan believes their son could have easily been cut out of the photo before Brian uploaded it on social media.

Fox took aim at Brian in the comments, writing: "Why does Journey have to be in this picture? It's not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren't in.”

Megan Fox hits out at ex Brian Austin Green on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Megan continued: ”I had a great halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media.“I know you love your kids. But I don't know why you can't stop using them to posture via Instagram.

"You're so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I'm an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year."

Megan continued voicing her thoughts on Instagram, writing: "You have them half of the time. Congratulations you truly are a remarkable human!"

“Why do you need the internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you?"

In response, Brian deleted the original photo and re-uploaded the photo with their son Journey cropped out of it.

Green captioned the post "Hope you all had a happy Halloween!!!"

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green were married for 10 years before splitting in May. Picture: Getty

Fox shares sons Noah Shannon, seven, Bodhi Ransom, six, and Journey with Brian.

Megan and Brian were married for 10 years before splitting in May. The pair were amicable after their split, until Green discovered the actress hooked up with rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

When Brian found out about their romance, he made a cryptic post on Instagram as dating rumours swirled on social media.

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA