Machine Gun Kelly breaks silence on Megan Fox relationship during romantic picnic

Machine Gun Kelly reveals his relationship status with Megan Fox on Instagram. Picture: Getty

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly has confirmed his relationship status with Megan Fox, while the pair were on a romantic picnic date.

Machine Gun Kelly has made it clear that he is deeply in his feelings over his recent girlfriend Megan Fox. The 30-year-old rapper and actress, 34, was spotted kissing in public earlier this week.

On Tuesday (Jun 17) the "Blood Valentine" rapper took to Instagram to reveal just how in awe he with his partner.

Uploading a video to his Instagram story, MGK wrote he's 'in love' with the Jennifer's Body actress.

The sweet caption was posted while the two were enjoying a romantic dinner, overlooking a sunset.

The couple had a boxed Japanese takeout, which they ate during their outdoor picnic.

The picnic was no ordinary picnic. The level of romance was on a high scale, while the pair were laying on a baby pink blanket covered with red and pink long-stemmed roses.

Although the pair didn't show their faces directly, it was clear they were enjoying their quality time together on their quarantine style date.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox on a romantic picnic date. Picture: Instagram

The takeout was fancy too as it came in pretty Bento boxes with pictured attached. There was sushi and edamame (soybeans boiled with salt) and chopsticks.

The new power couple finally confirmed their romance on Monday.

The Transformers actress and MGK went to Mr Furley's Bar in Los Angeles' Sherman Oaks neighborhood for drinks.

The loved-up couple were holding hands as they walked out of the bar, and kissed before leaving.

Machine Gun Kelly confesses he's 'in love' with Megan Fox. Picture: Instagram

Megan Fox's ex-husband Brian Austin Green posted a cryptic post when rumours emerged of MGK and Fox dating.

On Saturday (May 16) Green was spotted without his ring, while visiting the same coffee shop Fox and the rapper had been to the day before.

Fox and Green romance began in 2004. They dated for about two years, before getting engaged in November 2006.

