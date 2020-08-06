Megan Fox's ex Brian Austin Green trolls new relationship with Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox's estranged husband trolls her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly. Picture: Getty

The Hollywood actress' ex Brian Austin Green has thrown shade at her romance with rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

By Tiana Williams

Megan Fox's estranged husband, Brian Austin Green, has savagely trolled her relationship with rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

The 34-year-old actress revealed she had split from her hubsband back in May. Ever since, the star has publicly embraced her relationship with MGK, with the pair going on dates and sharing snaps of each other on social media.

Fox and Green were in a relationship for ten years. The pair share three sons together; Noah Shannon Green, Bodhi Ransom Green and Journey River Green.

The 47-year-old actor has previously reacted to Megan's relationship with Kelly with a powerful quote.

Megan Fox shares sweet photo with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly. Picture: Instagram

However, this time, Green has channeled his inner petty character and has trolled the couple on Instagram.

It began when Megan posted a photo of herself and MGK in their swimwear. The star captioned the photo "Achingly beautiful Boy. My heart is yours" alongside two knives and a love heart.

Shortly after, Megan's estranged husband Brian took to Instagram to mock the couple, in a discreet way. The actor shared multiple snaps of his four kids - Kassius, 18, who he shares with ex Vanessa Marcil, and his three sons with Megan.

Throwing shade, the actor copied Megan's caption on her photo with MGK and wrote "Achingly beautiful boys... my heart is yours."

Brian and Megan confirmed their split in May this year, claiming they 'grew apart.'

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actor said that their relationship was strained when Megan was away for five weeks filming a new movie last year.

"Neither one of us did anything to each other," he said on his podcast.

"She's always been honest with me. I've always been honest with her. We've had an amazing relationship."

“I will always love her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family, what we have built is really cool and really special."

Fox and Green romance began in 2004, when the actress was 18 and Green was 30. The pair got engaged in November 2006. Picture: Getty

However, it seems as though things have changed, since Megan publicly revealed she was in a relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, real name Richard Colson Baker.

It became apparent the pair was together when they were spotted kissing in public. Fox then starred as the love interest in MGK's music video, which convinced fans they were together.

Ever since, the couple have made no secret that they are in love with each other.

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA