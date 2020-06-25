Machine Gun Kelly ex-girlfriends: What is MGK's dating history?

25 June 2020, 17:06

Machine Gun Kelly's ex-girlfriends revealed as he begins dating new love interest Megan Fox
Machine Gun Kelly's ex-girlfriends revealed as he begins dating new love interest Megan Fox. Picture: PA

MGK is now dating Megan Fox after they filmed Midnight in the Switchgrass together but who has he dated before? Did he have a wife? Here are his ex-girlfriends to date.

Machine Gun Kelly has currently bagged himself one of the hottest women in showbiz and is dating actress Megan Fox.

However, despite keeping his love life relatively low key, the rapper - who’s real name is Richard Colson Baker - has dated his share of celebrity women.

Machine Gun Kelly breaks silence on surprising Megan Fox romance

So who are Machine Gun Kelly’s ex-girlfriend’s? Who has MGK dated before? And did he have a wife? Here’s what you need to know:

MGK went public with his romance with Megan Fox in May 2020
MGK went public with his romance with Megan Fox in May 2020. Picture: MGK Instagram/PA

Machine Gun Kelly and Emma Cannon

MGK and Emma Cannon are often believed to have married but that’s never been confirmed or denied.

They have daughter Casie together but otherwise, not much is known about their relationship including when they got together and when they split.

Machine Gun Kelly and Amber Rose

Perhaps one of his most public relationships, the 30 year old dated Kanye West’s ex Amber Rose in 2015.

At the time he described their relationship as “completely natural”, however, busy work schedules ended their romance just two months later.

Machine Gun Kelly and Halsey

It’s not believed the two singers had an official romance but they were linked to one another in March 2017. Halsey denied they dated but MGK later admitted they had got close at one point.

Machine Gun Kelly and Chantel Jeffries

Again, neither of them confirmed they were dating or not but they attended a few public events together and were often papped out and about. The romance was believed to have been short lived.

Kate Beckinsale has also been linked to Machine Gun Kelly
Kate Beckinsale has also been linked to Machine Gun Kelly. Picture: PA

Machine Gun Kelly and Kate Beckinsale

Spotted together in January 2020, the rumour mill went into overdrive that they were an item.

However, Kate, who previously dated his friend Pete Davidson, hit back on Instagram telling everyone to mind their own business.

Machine Gun Kelly and Sommer Ray

The Bad Things singer did talk about his short romance with Sommer, a fitness model, on Instagram, sharing photos of them together. He also used Twitter to talk about their break up one month later.

MGK tweeted: “She came and picked all her stuff up on my birthday. nice.”

