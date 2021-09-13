Megan Fox stuns in see-through dress at VMAs 2021 alongside Machine Gun Kelly

The couple stunned as they walked on the red carpet at the 2021 MTV VMAs.

Megan Fox has been trending following her red carpet appearance with her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly at the 2021 MTV VMAs.

The Transformers actress has shocked fans after she showed up to the major event in a revealing sheer dress fashioned by Mugler on Sunday evening.

Megan Fox on the red carpet at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. Picture: Getty

The 35-year-old actress looked stunning as she donned a sparkly see-through dress, which was paired with G-strings underneath.

She walked the red carpet with her beau Machine Gun Kelly, 31.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly walk the red carpet at the 2021 VMAs. Picture: Getty

Megan dropped jaws as she wore a nude sheer spaghetti strap dress with mini sparkle jewels.

The dress displayed every inch of Megan's figure, with It being a tight mesh body con nude dress. The garment hugged her curves and fell above the ankle.

The Hollywood star paired the dress with high gold satin heels and finished her look with jet black wet styled hair.

While Megan stunned, her boyfriend Kelly also came to show out in his sparkly red suit. He also had his face decorated with peals.

Megan Fox holds her beau Machine Gun Kelly's hand on the red carpet. Picture: Getty

While on the red carpet, Fox flashed her dress from the back, with Kelly placing his hand on her behind.

It was not first time Fox had worn one of Mugler's sheer garments, where she caused a stir at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. She wore a see-through black dress.