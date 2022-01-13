Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly are engaged and celebrated by drinking each other's blood

Making the announcement on Instagram, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are officially engaged after dating for nearly two years

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are officially engaged after the couple made the announcement on Instagram last night, revealing that they celebrated by 'drinking each other’s blood'.

Posting a video of the engagement, Megan captioned the moment:

"In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma".

"Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes".

She ended the caption by revealing: "…and then we drank each other’s blood".

The engagement ring, which Machine Gun Kelly says he 'designed alongside Stephen Webster' is a combination of her birth stone and his birth stone.

"I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love" he captioned the post.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. Picture: Getty

Rumours of the two dating started back in May 2020 after Fox split from ex-husband, Actor Brian Austin Green. Speculation was furthered when the Transformers actress appeared in the music video of Kelly's hit song 'Bloody Valentine'.

The following month, Daily Mail shared an exclusive of the couple publicly holding hands and kissing, confirming previous rumours of their romance.

By August, they were official, with Fox posting a black and white mirror selfie, captioning it: "Achingly Beautiful Boy... My heart is yours 🔪♥️🔪"

Six months into their relationship, Megan was spotted with a tattoo tribute to her boyfriend during the American Music Awards where the couple made their first red carpet appearance.

The couple continued to declare their love publicly on Instagram on Valentines day, with both Megan and MGK posting couple pics.

In May 2021, MGK shared in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, that he was wearing a necklace with her blood in it as a gift whilst Megan was away filming saying:

"Some people give like a handkerchief to their partner, or whatever—she gave me her DNA".

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Picture: Getty

After dating for more than a year, Machine Gun Kelly revealed that Megan was his dream girl, saying in his GQ interview "So that’s some full-circle sh*t".

There crazy wild relationship antics saw the couple make numerous social posts about being madly in love.

Megan shocked fans when she took to Instagram to post a selfie, captioned: "When I tell you that the table at this Air BnB saw some things 🥵". Her boo was then seen in the comments, saying: "i’m really glad that’s not our table anymore".

Back in November, the Megan and Machine Gun were spotted out with all of their children as they enjoyed a family vacation in Greece. The couple strolled down the busy sidewalk as they went shopping in Thessaloniki on Sunday with their kids and family.