Machine Gun Kelly reveals Megan Fox's $340K engagement ring has thorns in the band

Explaining that 'the $340k engagement ring was designed to hurt Megan if she ever took it off', the Texas rapper claimed he added thorns to it stating "love is pain"

Machine Gun Kelly has revealed that the almond-shaped emerald and diamond engagement ring that he proposed to Megan Fox with in Puerto Rico not only cost $340,000 but also has real-life thorns inside it.

"The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts" he told Vogue, adding: "Love is pain!". The couple shared their engagement on Instagram, revealing that they celebrated by 'drinking each other’s blood'.

Megan Fox's pear-shaped emerald and diamond engagement ring. Picture: Instagram

In Vogue interview, he shared that the emerald gem is 'a thoroughbred Colombian emerald, with no treatment'.

The 6 carat ring, which he says he 'designed alongside Stephen Webster' is a combination of her birth stone and his birth stone. "It was just carved into the teardrop, straight out of the mine, and the diamond was directly from Stephen. The concept is that the ring can come apart to make two rings".

"When it’s together, it’s held in place by a magnet. So you see how it snaps together? And then it forms an obscure heart".

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. Picture: Getty

Megan's birth stone is the emerald, a symbol of rebirth whilst his birth stone is the diamond, which holds a significant meaning that is thought to provide the wearer with better relationships and an increase in inner strength.

"I designed [the ring] with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love".

Posting a video of the engagement, Megan captioned the moment:

"In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma".

"Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes".

She ended the caption by revealing: "…and then we drank each other’s blood".

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Picture: Getty

Rumours of the two dating started back in May 2020 after Fox split from ex-husband, Actor Brian Austin Green. Speculation was furthered when the Transformers actress appeared in the music video of Kelly's hit song 'Bloody Valentine'.