The meaning behind Megan Fox's engagement ring from Machine Gun Kelly

13 January 2022, 12:42

Machine Gun Kelly gave fans a close of up of his fiancé's new engagement ring on Instagram, which features both their birth stones

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In case you missed it, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are officially engaged after he proposed to her in Puerto Rico. The couple shared the news on Instagram last night, revealing that they celebrated by 'drinking each other’s blood'.

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly are engaged and celebrated by drinking each other's blood

Later posting the beautiful engagement ring – which is reportedly worth around $250,000-$300,000 – on his IG feed, fans have been obsessing all over social media about the 6 carat each pear-shaped almond and diamond.

Here's what we know about the engagement ring so far...

The engagement ring, which Machine Gun Kelly says on Instagram he 'designed alongside Stephen Webster' is a combination of her birth stone and his birth stone.

"I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love" he captioned the post.

According to the western zodiac chart, both Megan and MGK are Taurus'. She was born on the May 16th and he was born on April 22nd. They both share the same sun sign.

Megan's birth stone is the emerald, a symbol of rebirth, which according to americangemsociety.org is believed to grant the owner foresight, good fortune, and youth.

Machine Gun Kelly's birth stone is the diamond, which holds a significant meaning that is thought to provide the wearer with better relationships and an increase in inner strength.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox at Machine Gun Kelly's UN/DN LAQR Launch Event
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox at Machine Gun Kelly's UN/DN LAQR Launch Event. Picture: Getty

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Future 'on the same level' as Drake, Kanye West & Kendrick Lamar, says Joe Budden

Future 'on the same level' as Drake, Kanye West & Kendrick Lamar, says Joe Budden

Future

Kodak Black 'spotted in NSFW moment' during hockey game

Kodak Black 'spotted in NSFW moment' during hockey game

Who is MGK dating and who are his ex-girlfriends?

Machine Gun Kelly dating history: girlfriends & exes from Halsey to Megan Fox
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's relationship timeline: pictures, videos & more

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's relationship timeline: pictures, videos & more

Trending

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged - and drank each other's blood

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly are engaged and celebrated by drinking each other's blood
Two Young Dolph murder suspects arrested following fatal shooting

Two Young Dolph murder suspects arrested following fatal shooting
Kim Kardashian responds to Kanye West and Julia Fox's relationship

Kim Kardashian responds to Kanye West and Julia Fox's relationship
Trey Songz addresses sexual assault claims from basketball star Dylan Gonzalez

Trey Songz addresses sexual assault claims from basketball star Dylan Gonzalez

Trey Songz

J Hus new album 2021: Release date, tracklist, features & more

J Hus new album 2022: release date, songs, tracklist, features & more