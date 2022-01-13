The meaning behind Megan Fox's engagement ring from Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly gave fans a close of up of his fiancé's new engagement ring on Instagram, which features both their birth stones

In case you missed it, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are officially engaged after he proposed to her in Puerto Rico. The couple shared the news on Instagram last night, revealing that they celebrated by 'drinking each other’s blood'.

Later posting the beautiful engagement ring – which is reportedly worth around $250,000-$300,000 – on his IG feed, fans have been obsessing all over social media about the 6 carat each pear-shaped almond and diamond.

Here's what we know about the engagement ring so far...

The engagement ring, which Machine Gun Kelly says on Instagram he 'designed alongside Stephen Webster' is a combination of her birth stone and his birth stone.

"I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love" he captioned the post.

According to the western zodiac chart, both Megan and MGK are Taurus'. She was born on the May 16th and he was born on April 22nd. They both share the same sun sign.

Megan's birth stone is the emerald, a symbol of rebirth, which according to americangemsociety.org is believed to grant the owner foresight, good fortune, and youth.

Machine Gun Kelly's birth stone is the diamond, which holds a significant meaning that is thought to provide the wearer with better relationships and an increase in inner strength.