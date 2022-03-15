The Kardashians new HULU show: Here's everything you need to know

Their new reality series drops on April 14 on HULU in the US and Disney+ in the UK

The Kardashian family are BACK with a brand new reality show on HULU after wrapping up a 20 season run at E! Entertainment with Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The show, which is a less-structured peek into the family's daily lives, sees the world's most renowned celebrity family "demolish all the walls" in an attempt to show a new side to them.

Not only that but the series will follow Kim's divorce from Kanye West, her new romance with comedian Pete Davidson, Kourtney and Travis Barker's attempts to conceive a baby, and Kylie's second pregnancy will all be covered in the series.

Executively produced by Ben Winston, Emma Conway, and Elizabeth Jones, the show will launch on April 14th, with fresh episodes airing every Thursday thereafter.

So... what can we expect? Here's everything we know about The Kardashians so far...

Kylie Jenner in The Kardashians on HULU. Picture: YouTube/HULU

When will it air and where can I watch it?

The show is set to air on April 14th, and If you live in America, you can stream the show exclusively on HULU. However, if you live in the UK, the series will only be available on Disney Plus.

Are the whole Kardashian family making an appearance?

From the trailer, it appears that all members of the Kardashian family will be making an appearance including:

It look as if there could be an appearance or two for their respected spouses and significant others including Travis Barker, Kanye West, Scott Disick, Corey Gamble, Tristan Thompson and Travis Scott.

The Kardashian family in their new reality show on HULU. Picture: YouTube

What's the new series about?

Showing a different side to the family, momager Kris Jenner told the press:

"In the new show, you'll see us evolving as a family, fans want us to be who we are and since moment one, they've been emotionally invested in our show just like we are".

Is there a trailer?

Yes. There are several trailers for the show available to watch. You can check out one below.