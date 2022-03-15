Pete Davidson 'spotted with Kim Kardashian tattoo' in leaked bed selfie

15 March 2022, 15:10

The SNL comedian's fans have noticed that Pete has got a new tattoo dedicated to his beau Kim Kardashian.

Pete Davidson's fans have spotted a new tattoo dedicated to the reality TV star beau.

Pete Davidson trolls Kanye West with selfie taken in bed with Kim Kardashian

The 28-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian went back-and-forth with Kim's estranged husband, Kanye West, 44 in a series of text messages revealed by Pete's friend, Dave Sirus.

Pete Davidson is an American comedian. He is a known cast member on the NBC late-night sketch comedy Saturday Night Live since 2014.
During the heated exchange, Davidson sat was a photo Davidson apparently sent West, which showed him shirtless in bed.

When West asked where he was, he reportedly responded: “In bed with your wife.” alongside the cheeky seflie.

Fans spot Pete Davidson's 'Kim' tattoo on his chest
While fans were shocked at the exchange, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Pete appears to have a new tattoo on his chest dedicated to Kim.

One fan shared a screenshot of Pete's selfie, closely zooming in on the comedian's tattoos and wrote: "Pete Davidson has a Kim Kardashian tattoo?!"

The photo had a circle around the tattoo to point out the area of the tattoo. The tattoo reads 'Kim' in the selfie.

Other fans immediately took to Twitter to react to Pete's new tattoo. One fan wrote: "well that was fast" while another wrote: "Aww this is cuteee".

While many fans claimed the pair have only been dating for a couple months and he has already gotten 'Kim' tattooed on him; other fans claim the pair could have been together way before the media was aware.

See other fan reactions to Pete's tattoo below.

On Saturday (Mar 12), Kim and Pete went IG official, with the SKIMS co-founder sharing two snaps of them both in her wardrobe embracing one another.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wrote: "Whose car are we gonna take?!" alongside the photos,

Kim recently was officially declared single after filing for divorce from the 'Off The Grid' rapper back in February 2021.

