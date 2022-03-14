Pete Davidson trolls Kanye West with selfie taken in bed with Kim Kardashian

Calling out the rapper on his behaviour in the new alleged text messages shared on Instagram, the comedian tells Kanye to "grow the f**k up" whilst adding "you don’t scare me bro"

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Pete Davidson has appeared to fire back at Kanye West in new leaked text messages on Instagram following the 44-year-old rappers several online attacks.

In the alleged iMessages posted by Pete's comedian friend Dave Sirus, who often writes for Saturday Night Live, sees Kim Kardashian's new beau seems to text her soon-to-be ex-husband, defending Kim as a mum.

The alleged texts between Kanye West and Pete Davidson shared on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

"Yo it’s Skete. Can you please take a second and calm down. It’s 8am and it don’t gotta be like this. Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f–king lucky that she’s your kids mom" he writes.

"I’ve decided im not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the f**k up".

Pete Davidson is seen on the set of "The Home" on January 31, 2022 in Woodland Park, New Jersey. Picture: Getty

Kanye allegedly responds to the texts by adding: "Oh you using profanity now. Where are you right now?" to which Pete replies: "In bed with your wife".

As the texts continue on, Pete and Kanye go back and forth with the comedian suggesting that the two meet up in person.

"I’m in LA for the day if you wanna stop being a little internet bitch boy and talk. You don’t scare me bro. Your actions are so p—y and embarrassing. It’s so sad to watch you ruin ur legacy on the daily" he wrote.

Pete Davidson takes a selfie of him in bed teasing he's with Kim Kardashian. Picture: Instagram

Switching the conversation to mental health, Davidson insists to Kim's estranged husband that 'he can help him' as 'he struggles with mental health too'.

"It’s not an easy journey, you don’t have to feel this way anymore. There’s no shame in having a little help. You’ll be so happy and at peace" he adds.

"I have your back even though you treat me like shit because I want everything to be smooth. But if you continue to press me like you have for the past 6 months I’m gonna stop being so nice".

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson go Instagram official. Picture: Instagram

On Saturday (March 12), Kim and Pete went IG official, when the SKIMS co-founder shared two snaps of them both in her closet having fun.

Captioning the post "Whose car are we gonna take?!", the reality TV star confirmed that she is indeed in a relationship with the SNL funny man.

At the beginning of the month, she was officially declared single by a US judge after filing for divorce for the Jesus Walks rapper back in February 2021. She cited 'irreconcilable differences' as her reason, opting to fast-track the divorce.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson go Instagram official. Picture: Instagram

Last Week, Kanye shockingly released a second music video to his track 'Eazy' featuring The Game, which saw him take another shot at Pete.

In the video, a blurred-out character wearing a 'Skete' hoodie was viciously attacked by a skinned monkey against a fire engine.

The heinous animation depicts the comedian's replica being assaulted by a fire engine in the middle of the night, while the 'Off The Grid' rapper's replica stands by and watches.

Pete's late fireman father Scott, who died while protecting lives after the 9/11 attacks in 2001, is said to be the inspiration for the fire engine.

Alongside the controversial scenes, Kanye can be heard rapping "God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**".