The Game claims he’s a better rapper than Eminem

The Compton rapper revealed that he thinks he's a better rapper than Eminem – and wouldn't hesitate to go against him in a 'Verzuz' battle.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Game has shocked fans after he revealed that he would be up for going against Eminem in a hit-for-hit 'Verzuz' battle.

The 42-year-old rapper appeared on the Drink Champs with co-hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, where he opened up about his back-and-forth with 50 Cent, his new Kanye West assisted track 'Eazy' and more with the hosts.

The Game revealed he would go head-to-head in a 'Verzuz' battle with Eminem. Picture: Getty

During the REVOLT podcast, the 'Hate It Or Love It' rapper expressed his thoughts about another rap legend, Eminem.

While the Game admitted that he's a fan of Em, he no longer believes that Eminem is a better rapper than himself.

"Eminem, Eminem is Eminem. I like Eminem, he’s one of the f**king good emcees, great emcees," said Game.

"I used to think Eminem was better than me. He not. He not. He’s not. Ay, challenge it.”

Host Noreaga chimed in to say that Game wouldn't want to do a Verzuz against Em. Game answered, "Yes, I do! What do you mean? The f**k you mean?"

Eminem was included in The Game's '10 top rappers list' he made last year. Picture: Getty

Noreaga played it off and laughed, saying he just wanted to stir up drama. "It's not drama!... Swizz [Beatz] and Timbaland know that it’s bigger than Verzuz,” Game added.

“I’m not saying I want smoke with Eminem, I’m saying I want smoke with Eminem, him, and him, whoever."

After people caught wind of The Game claiming he's better than Eminem, many Eminem fans disputed with Game fans on social media.

However, The Game further doubled down on his Eminem comments after seeing the backlash online on Sunday (Mar 6). Watch here.

the game looking for hits to try and battle Eminem in a verzuz pic.twitter.com/dhbp2ciCra — Lee🥤 (@postysburner) March 5, 2022

the game after eminem plays lose yourself pic.twitter.com/0vkZK3iWNw — dolton 🏂 (@papidolton) March 5, 2022

“When y’all say Eminem is better and all that, I see it, I see it. I feel you,” The Game said in an Instagram video.

“And you know what? If you feel like Eminem is better than me, that’s your opinion. But it’s a lot of people that feel like I’m better than Eminem, and that’s they opinion. Me personally? The Game continued.

"Is Eminem better than me? Nah, he not, bro. And I think the best way to see if he is or if I am is let’s rap about it. Let’s get up. Let’s get in the studio. Let’s rap about it. Let’s do something. Let’s put something out. Let’s see ’cause that’s what this shit is, bro. It’s rap.” The Game added.

The Game would smoke Eminem in a VS and I’m not debating this — Big Body Yaki (@bigbodyyaki) March 6, 2022

The Game went on to explain that he would never claim another rapper is better than him, even if they were.

“Even if a rapper was better than me, why the f**k would I ever say that another man is better than me at anything in life?” he said.

“I’m striving to be the best human that I can possibly be — the best rapper, the best father, the best friend — you know what I’m saying — the most obedient to the Lord … N****s ain’t better than me at sh*t. You ain’t getting that off.“

"I also gave [Eminem] his props in the same accord. As far as being better than me, nah. Eminem is not better than me. Bro, I’m better than him. I said it again and I’ll keep saying it again, bro. It is what it is."

Bro, you can take it, run and go tell him, do whatever you want ’cause when it’s time to get down and it’s time to grab that mic and stand in front of that microphone and that booth, I’m gone air muthafuckas out every time, bro.”

Elsewhere in the podcast, The Game also re-addressed his stance on him not being invited to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show with Dre, Em, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige because he's "not the safe choice."