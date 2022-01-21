Kanye West & The Game's 'Eazy' lyrics meaning explained

Here's a breakdown of the lyrics of track 'Eazy' by Kanye West and The Game

Kanye West and The Game have released their ninth official collaboration track named 'Eazy'. The song, which is named after the late West Coast rapper Eazy-E, heavily samples his 1988 debut single "Eazy Duz It" throughout.

Releasing the artwork for the single last week (Jan 14), the skinned monkey artwork stirred up controversy with Kanye landing in hot water with animal rights organisation PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals).

This song, which is mostly produced by Hit-Boy, sees both rappers wordplay Eazy-E's name whilst speaking on the challenges they have faced in their respective lives.

Here's a breakdown of the meaning behind the lyrics of the new hit track 'Eazy'.

"(He was once a thug from around the way), My life was never (Eazy), My life was never (Eazy)"

This song's chorus and outro feature vocal samples from American R&B singer Michel'le, who originally performed in the intro of Eazy E's 1988 track "Eazy Duz It" where she sings:

"He was once a thug from around the way, Eazy, but you should—".

"I got shot up like Columbine, the Crips descended on me"

In 2001, The Game was shot five times and placed in a coma. In order to describe the magnitude of the shooting in which he was involved, the Game makes a comparison to the Columbine High School shooting, in which two teenagers killed 13 people.

Kanye West performing at the "DONDA By Kanye West" Listening Event At Mercedes Benz Stadium In Atlanta, GA. Picture: Getty

"There it is, there it was, Don't interrupt just because, It's no love, Shoulder shrug (Shrug)"

Kanye recalls his infamous brawl with Taylor Swift at the 2009 Video Music Awards. Ye interrupted Taylor's acceptance speech to tell the audience that he thought Beyoncé should have won instead, followed by a shrug that became an internet meme.

"God saved me from that crash, Just so I can beat Pete Davidson's ass (Who?), And my new bitch bad"

In this line, Kanye thanks God for surviving the car accident in 2002 that fractured his jaw; which can be famously heard in his breakthrough single "Through the Wire".

He also makes reference to Pete Davidson, a comedian on SNL who is currently dating his soon-to-be ex-wife reality TV star Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce from Ye in December 2021.

Rapper The Game at the 2005 World Music Awards. Picture: Getty

What are the full lyrics to Kanye West & The Game's 'Eazy'?

[Chorus: The Game & Michel'le]

(He was once a thug from around the way)

My life was never (Eazy)

My life was never (Eazy)

[Verse 1: The Game]

Started in my Cutlass clutchin' heat like it's an open oven

Puffin' chronic, Puff and Biggie out the window, speaker subbin'

Run into the Crips, it ain't no discussion

Bullet wounds drenched in Hennessy and teaspoons of Robitussin

Head up faze, got a few concussion, yeah

Compton's amazed, Dr. Dre percussion

God, please grant my nigga eternal life, we need the beats

Aftermath wherе you fall asleep, you do not eat

And my belly is full, gorilla ridin' the bull

Banana clips in thе pool, swan dive in Clase Azul

The opps, I'm on they ass, grandmama whoopings in school

This Wilmington and Brazil where niggas die in they jewels

Too many Problems, too many YGs

So many ties to dollar signs, easy to end up on E

I got shot up like Columbine, the Crips descended on me

Sign my name on the dotted line, that was vengeance on beats

This is the way

[Chorus: The Game & Michel'le]

(He was once a thug from around the way)

My life was never (Eazy)

My life was never (Eazy)

[Refrain: Kanye West]

There it is, there it was

Don't interrupt just because

It's no love

Shoulder shrug (Shrug)

[Verse 2: Kanye West]

How I ain't bring nothin' to the table when I'm the table?

I'ma turn up the music, wake up the neighbors

I'ma get that "Thug Life" tatted 'cross the navel

This is how I am in real life, not just on cable

"Mr. Narcissist," tell me 'bout my arrogance

No more counselin', I don't negotiate with therapists

God Ye, wanna let God in?

But tonight, I guess I'll let my pride win

Cousin Dre sent me scriptures, helped me see life better

Nigga, we havin' the best divorce ever

If we go to court, we'll go to court together

Matter of fact, pick up your sis, we'll go to Kourt's together

I watched four kids for like five hours today

I wear these Yeezy boots everywhere, even in the shower today

I got love for the nannies, but real family is better

The cameras watch the kids, y'all stop takin' the credit

Noncustodial dad, I bought the house next door

What you think the point of really bein' rich for?

When you give 'em everything, they only want more

Boujee and unruly, y'all need to do some chores

Rich-ass kids, this ain't yo' mama house

Climb on your brother's shoulders, get that Top Ramen out

God saved me from that crash

Just so I can beat Pete Davidson's ass (Who?)

And my new bitch bad

I know Illuminati mad

This that New-minati, bitch

This that two Bugatti rich

This that "God did this"

Only God did this

[Refrain: Kanye West]

There it is, there it was

Don't interrupt, just because

Ain't no love, shoulder shrug

Won't He do it? Yes He does

Won't He do it? Yes He does

Won't He do it?

[Chorus: Kanye West & Michel'le]

My life was never (Eazy)

This next one gon' be (Eazy)

[Outro: Michel'le]

(He was once a thug from around the way)

(He was once a thug from around the way, easy)

(He was—, he was—)

(He was—, he was—)

(He was once a—, once a—)

(Thug from a—, thug from a—, from around the way)