Pete Davidson quits Instagram after roasting Kim's ex Kanye West with cryptic video

Saturday Night Live comedian Pete is currently dating Kanye's estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

Pete Davidson appears to have thrown some shade at Kanye West following the rapper's social media tirade against him.

The comedian, 28, who is currently dating West's estranged wife Kim Kardashian, 41, recently rejoined Instagram under the username @pmd after deleting his account four years ago.

And while Davidson hadn't posted anything on his feed yet, there was a link to a YouTube video of Rupert Pupkin from Martin Scorsese's The King of Comedy performing in his bio. However, Pete has since removed his Instagram account.

Pete recently rejoined Instagram under the username @pmd. Picture: Instagram/@pmd

"Better to be king for a night than schmuck for a lifetime!". Picture: YouTube

The aforementioned video clip sees Robert De Niro's character performing a stand-up routine, saying, "Better to be king for a night than schmuck for a lifetime!"

Many have assumed the video is a dig at 'All Of The Lights' rapper West, 44, who has been publicly calling out both Pete and Kim online over the last few weeks.

"Pete coming in with hella shade and I am here for it. Slay King," wrote one user, while another added, "Damnnnnnn, shots fired! Nice job being super classy about this, Pete. Kanye is a fool."

Another wrote, "Well said Pete. You are handling this situation as a man with class which is more than I can say for Ye. So glad Kim has found someone who treats her well and who she can be herself around."

Pete (left) has been dating Kim (centre left) for around four months. Pictured here with Flavor Flav (centre right) and Kris Jenner (right.). Picture: Instagram

Kanye West has been calling out Kim and boyfriend Pete online. Picture: Getty

Pete and Kim are thought to have started dating in October 2021 following Kim's hosting appearance on SNL, around eight months after the KUWTK star filed for divorce from Kanye.

Meanwhile, Kanye appeared to fire shots at Pete last night (February 22) during a listening event for his new album, Donda 2.

Performing a new song titled 'Security', Kanye rapped: "Pop some, I ain’t getting frisked. I put your security at risk/ Pop some I ain’t getting frisked. I put your security at risk."

It's possible that West is referring to his recent Instagram tirade against Pete, which saw Kim beg West to stop putting Pete’s security at risk in private text messages leaked by West.