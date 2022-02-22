Kanye West 'Donda 2' listening party: Date, location, tickets, how to watch & more

The rapper will be hosting an exclusive concert and listening party for his new album 'Donda 2'. Here's everything we know about the event...

Kanye 'Ye' West is putting on an exclusive concert for his American fans to hear his 11th studio album Donda 2.

The sequel to Ye's 2021 album Donda, Donda 2 is set to be released today (Feb 22). The album will drop exclusively on the Yeezy Stem Player – which costs £200.

Kanye West will be providing fans with a concert/listening party for his new album Donda 2. Picture: Getty

On Sunday (Feb 20) AMC Theatres announced that they'll livestream the 'Off The Grid' rapper's Donda Experience concert/listening party this Tuesday.

Here's everything we know about Ye's 'Donda experience'...