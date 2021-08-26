Kanye West DONDA stem player: What is it, price, where to buy & more

Here's everything you need to know Kanye West's 'DONDA Stem Player'.

Kanye West has made many announcements in the run up to his highly anticipated 'DONDA' album.

The most recent being the 'DONDA Stem Player'.

Here's everything you need to know about Kanye's game-changing device.

What is Kanye West's ' DONDA Stem Player'? The 'DONDA Stem Player' is a music playing device created by Kanye's Yeezy Tech brand and electronics company 'Kano'. It allows users to have a personalised music listening experience, where they can alter the music they play. Kanye has also hosted live listening events in the run up to his albums release. Picture: Getty The features listed on the official website include: Controlling vocals, drum, bass and samples

Isolating parts

Adding effects

Real time loop and speed control

Save, playback and share mixes

Colour customization The device is also said to feature bluetooth, 8gb of storage and a 97DB speaker. The stem player boasts a range of features. Picture: Kanye West How much does Kanye West's 'DONDA Stem Player' cost? The 'Donda Stem Player' costs $200, or £145.59. A look at Kanye West’s Donda Stem Player pic.twitter.com/6rF8kyQRiS — XXL Magazine (@XXL) August 26, 2021 Where can you buy Kanye West's 'DONDA Stem Player'? The 'Donda Stem Player' is available to purchase from Kanye's website: www.KanyeWest.com.

Kanye's website details that the product "ships with Donda".