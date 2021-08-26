Kanye West DONDA stem player: What is it, price, where to buy & more

26 August 2021, 12:47

Here's everything you need to know Kanye West's 'DONDA Stem Player'.

Kanye West has made many announcements in the run up to his highly anticipated 'DONDA' album.

The most recent being the 'DONDA Stem Player'.

Viral DONDA fan theory explains Kanye West's album delay

Here's everything you need to know about Kanye's game-changing device.

  1. What is Kanye West's ' DONDA Stem Player'?

    The 'DONDA Stem Player' is a music playing device created by Kanye's Yeezy Tech brand and electronics company 'Kano'.

    It allows users to have a personalised music listening experience, where they can alter the music they play.

    Kanye has also hosted live listening events in the run up to his albums release
    Kanye has also hosted live listening events in the run up to his albums release. Picture: Getty

    The features listed on the official website include:

    • Controlling vocals, drum, bass and samples
    • Isolating parts
    • Adding effects
    • Real time loop and speed control
    • Save, playback and share mixes
    • Colour customization

    The device is also said to feature bluetooth, 8gb of storage and a 97DB speaker.

    The stem player boasts a range of features
    The stem player boasts a range of features. Picture: Kanye West

  2. How much does Kanye West's 'DONDA Stem Player' cost?

    The 'Donda Stem Player' costs $200, or £145.59.

  3. Where can you buy Kanye West's 'DONDA Stem Player'?

    The 'Donda Stem Player' is available to purchase from Kanye's website: www.KanyeWest.com.

Kanye's website details that the product "ships with Donda".

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Kanye West News

Kanye West 'DONDA' Solider Field listening event: Location, tickets, date, time & more

Kanye West 'DONDA' album Soldier Field listening event: Location, tickets, date, time & more
Why did Kanye West legally file to change his name to Ye?

Why did Kanye West legally file to change his name to Ye?

Kanye shocked fans by posting Drake's address

Drake responds after Kanye West leaks his home address

Kanye fans Donda has already been released

Viral DONDA fan theory explains Kanye West's album delay

Kanye West accused of stealing up and coming brands designs after meeting with them

Kanye West accused of stealing up and coming brands designs after meeting with them

More News

The Game defends Lizzo against trolls following her tearful break-down video

The Game defends Lizzo against trolls after she breaks down on Instagram Live
Which R&B singer had the best debut single?

POLL: Which R&B singer had the best debut single?

What is the Milk Crate Challenge? Health experts explain dangers of viral video trend

What is the Milk Crate Challenge? Health experts explain dangers of viral video trend
Lil Nas X said Tony Hawk was 'Tweaking'

Lil Nas X 'Nah he tweakin' Tony Hawk Instagram comment explained
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott labelled 'out of touch' after gifting Stormi yellow school bus

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott labelled 'out of touch' after gifting Stormi yellow school bus

Kylie Jenner