19 August 2021, 13:16

The rapper has announced he will be hosting another 'DONDA' album listening event in Chicago. Here's everything you need to know about the event...

Kanye West has revealed he will be hosting another ‘DONDA’ listening event in Chicago later this month.

Viral DONDA fan theory explains Kanye West's album delay

The 44-year-old rapper and producer has already held two listening events at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for his forthcoming album.

However, the album is still yet to be released. Fans think the album may drop after this event.

Here's what we know about the upcoming event so far...

  1. When is the Kanye West listening event happening?

    While there were rumours that Kanye West was hosting another listening event, the rapper confirmed it in an announcement on his Instagram.

    Although 'Ye deleted the post, the venue has confirmed that it will definitely be happening.

    The next ‘DONDA’ listening event will take place on Thursday (August 26).

    Kanye West announces his next 'Donda' listening event at Solider Field
    Kanye West announces his next 'Donda' listening event at Solider Field. Picture: Instagram/@kanyewest

  2. Where is the Donda event taking place?

    Kanye West's upcoming 'Donda' listening event will be taking place at Chicago's Solider Field stadium.

    Soldier Field is an American football and soccer stadium located in the Near South Side of Chicago, Illinois.

    The address for the stadium is;

    1410 Museum Campus Dr, Chicago, IL 60605, USA

    Kanye West hosted his previous listening event at Mercedes Benz Stadium In Atlanta, GA on July 22, 2021.
    Kanye West hosted his previous listening event at Mercedes Benz Stadium In Atlanta, GA on July 22, 2021. Picture: Getty

  3. What time is the event taking place?

    The event will be taking place at 9:00 PM.

  4. How can I buy tickets?

    The 'Kanye West Presents: The DONDA album experience' tickets will go on sale on Friday (August 20) at midday CST (6pm UK time) from the Soldier Field website.

    Buy tickets here.

    Kanye West sported his Yeezy X Gap red jacket at his previous listening event at Mercedes-Benz stadium.
    Kanye West sported his Yeezy X Gap red jacket at his previous listening event at Mercedes-Benz stadium. Picture: Getty

  5. Will Kanye West's 'Donda' listening event be streamed?

    Kanye West broke another Apple Music livestream record at his last Donda event.

    This time, Billboard reports that 5.4 million people were tuned in to the livestream.

    According to Variety, the upcoming event in Chicago will also be livestreamed via Apple Music.

