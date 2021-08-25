Why did Kanye West legally file to change his name to Ye?

What is Kanye West changing his name to?

Kanye West will be changing his full name 'Kanye Omari West' to 'Ye'.

The court documents was dated for Aug 11th, but was not sent into the court system until Tuesday.

Kanye West has filed to officially change his name. Picture: Getty

An email seeking comment from the attorney who filed the documents was not immediately returned.

Now, a judge must approve of the change before it becomes official.

In 2018, West, who has called himself 'Ye' on his social media pages for years, revealed he wanted to change his name, writing: “the being formally known as Kanye West. I am YE.”

Some may refer to Ye as an alter ego, but West explained on Twitter in 2018: "Who or what is Kanye West with no ego? Just Ye."

Kanye West announced he wanted to be referred to as YE back in 2018. Picture: twitter/@kanyewest

The moniker was also the title of his 2018 album.

The nickname also has a religious significance to him. West titled his eighth studio album "Ye,".

"I believe 'ye' is the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible it means 'you,'" West said during an interview with Big Boy in June of that year.

He continued: "So I'm you, I'm us, it's us. It went from Kanye, which means the only one, to just Ye – just being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confused, everything. The album is more of a reflection of who we are."