Drake responds after Kanye West leaks his home address

24 August 2021, 12:01

Kanye West shocked fans by leaking Drake's home address on Instagram.

Kanye West appeared to have posted a screenshot to Instagram revealing Drake's address.

Kanye West and Drake 'squash their beef' sparking collaboration rumours

Drake then seemed to have responded by posting an Instagram story.

Fans were shocked as Kanye West took to Instagram to share a map that revealed Drake's home address.

The long running beef between the two rappers is believed to have been reignited by Drake's recent appearance on track 'Betrayal' with Trippie Redd.

The rapper can be heard saying: " “All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know. Forty-five, forty-four (Burned out),".

He then takes a shot directly at West, rapping: "let it go, Ye ain’t changin’ sh*t for me. It’s set in stone.”.

Kanye and Drake's beef appeares to have been re-ignited
Kanye and Drake's beef appeares to have been re-ignited. Picture: Getty

It's believed that Drake then responded to Kanye's post.

However, the 'Hotline Bling' rapper appeared unfazed - posting a video of himself laughing, whilst driving his car, to his Instagram story.

Fans have responded to the shots with hilarious memes, with some suggesting the beef will help build anticipation for the pairs upcoming respective albums.

One fan tweeted: "Kanye releasing Drake’s address is arguably worse than Push revealing he has a child". Referring to when Pusha T leaked the news of Drake's son Adonis, before it was announced.

Another tweeter said: "Drake: Disses Kanye once Kanye: Leaks Drakes whole address".

Fans can now wait in anticipation for which artist will send the next shot; whilst also waiting for one of the two rap icons to drop their albums.

