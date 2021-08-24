Drake responds after Kanye West leaks his home address
24 August 2021, 12:01
Kanye West shocked fans by leaking Drake's home address on Instagram.
Kanye West appeared to have posted a screenshot to Instagram revealing Drake's address.
Drake then seemed to have responded by posting an Instagram story.
Fans were shocked as Kanye West took to Instagram to share a map that revealed Drake's home address.
The long running beef between the two rappers is believed to have been reignited by Drake's recent appearance on track 'Betrayal' with Trippie Redd.
Kanye West leaks Drake’s home address on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/1Of0XikDCb— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 23, 2021
The rapper can be heard saying: " “All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know. Forty-five, forty-four (Burned out),".
He then takes a shot directly at West, rapping: "let it go, Ye ain’t changin’ sh*t for me. It’s set in stone.”.
It's believed that Drake then responded to Kanye's post.
However, the 'Hotline Bling' rapper appeared unfazed - posting a video of himself laughing, whilst driving his car, to his Instagram story.
Drake posted this on his IG story after Kanye West posted Drakes address pic.twitter.com/XarJGhfomC— Rob Lopez (@r0bato) August 23, 2021
Fans have responded to the shots with hilarious memes, with some suggesting the beef will help build anticipation for the pairs upcoming respective albums.
One fan tweeted: "Kanye releasing Drake’s address is arguably worse than Push revealing he has a child". Referring to when Pusha T leaked the news of Drake's son Adonis, before it was announced.
Another tweeter said: "Drake: Disses Kanye once Kanye: Leaks Drakes whole address".
Kanye releasing Drake’s address is arguably worse than Push revealing he has a child.— RapTalk 🧊 (@RapTalkv2) August 23, 2021
Drake: Disses Kanye once— shai (@PlayoffShai) August 23, 2021
Kanye: Leaks Drakes whole address pic.twitter.com/7xvfVIWhXL
drake and kanye after both their albums get mad attention because of the beef: pic.twitter.com/9vRfpxjp3D— a (meal) ✰ (@amiel_josiah) August 23, 2021
About to be in drizzy’s crib like #Drake #kanye pic.twitter.com/8JMP48CcD4— kk (@gotghosteddd) August 23, 2021
Fans can now wait in anticipation for which artist will send the next shot; whilst also waiting for one of the two rap icons to drop their albums.