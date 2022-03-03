Kanye West buries Pete Davidson replica in disturbing new 'Eazy' music video

3 March 2022, 12:48 | Updated: 3 March 2022, 12:49

Taking another shot at the SNL comedian, Ye is seen decapitating and burying Pete in the new music video for his controversial track 'Eazy'

Kanye West has shocked fans with his latest music video for his new track 'Eazy', which see the DONDA 2 rapper kidnap a clay-figure version of Pete Davidson, later burying him.

Kanye West disses Kim Kardashian's boyfriend Pete Davidson in new song

In the music video, which was released on Wednesday (March 2), Yé's can be seen throwing a bag over Pete's head, tying him up and throwing him on the back of an all-terrain vehicle.

Kanye West buries Pete Davidson in his new music video 'Eazy'
Kanye West buries Pete Davidson in his new music video 'Eazy'. Picture: YouTube

He's the seen dragged along the dunes before being buried alive with his head just above the soil. Then opening a bag of rose seeds, West's caricature is seen pouring them over Davidson's head before witnessing the flowers bloom.

Kanye West buries Pete Davidson in his new music video 'Eazy'
Kanye West buries Pete Davidson in his new music video 'Eazy'. Picture: YouTube

At the end of the video, a message appears that reads: "EVERYONE LIVED HAPPILY EVER AFTER," with another slide that says "EXCEPT SKETE".

The word 'Skete' is crossed out, and replaced with "YOU KNOW WHO. JK HE’S FINE" in the final frame. In the song, he can be heard dissing the SNL funny man saying: "God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**".

Kanye West buries Pete Davidson in his new music video 'Eazy'
Kanye West buries Pete Davidson in his new music video 'Eazy'. Picture: YouTube

After the video went viral on social media, fans of the rapper couldn't help but voice their opinions and concerns about the video.

One fan wrote: "I just need to know that Pete Davidson’s okay bc that Kanye claymation is disturbing af". Another one commented: "The obsession Kanye has with Pete Davidson is pretty disturbing at this point".

A third user added: "Oh my God! Kanye west release a video which show He Buries Pete Davidson Alive, Kanye west video is actually disturbing, pete Davidson needs to sue and file a restraining order".

Kim Kardashian – Kanye's soon-to-be- ex-wife – is currently in a relationship with Davidson, after the two confirmed their new romance at the end of last year.

The pair were originally romantically linked when the two shared a kiss during a Saturday Night Live spoof. Since then, the couple has been observed attending private meals, holding hands on a rollercoaster, and wearing identical clothing.

Pete Davidson (L) and Kim Kardashian (M) take rare selfie on a double date.
Pete Davidson (L) and Kim Kardashian (M) take rare selfie on a double date. Picture: Instagram

Kim filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021, saying in court records that she no longer wants to be married to him and requesting that she be labelled as "legally single" until the divorce is finalised.

Yesterday (March 2), the court granted her wishes, with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star now officially being declared as single. The divorce is still ongoing.

