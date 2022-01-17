Kanye West disses Kim Kardashian's boyfriend Pete Davidson in new song

The rapper has sent shots at his ex-wife Kim's new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, in his new track.

Kanye West has sent shots at Kim Kardashian's new beau Pete Davidson in a new track.

While Kim, 41, filed for divorced from Kanye, 44, in February last year, he had made numerous attempts to get his ex wife back.

Pete Davidson (L) and Kim Kardashian (M) take rare selfie on a double date. Picture: Instagram

However, Kim has moved on and has been going from strength to strength in her relationship with Pete and Ye is clearly not impressed.

In fact, he has fired shots at the Saturday Night Live comedian on his new track 'Eazy' featuring California rapper The Game.

While many fans praised the song, the cover art to the track received backlash due to it depicting a skinned monkey cover art – but that was not the only talking points from the track.

Fans noticed that Ye directedly name dropped Kim's new flame Pete in the song lyrics.

On the track, Ye raps the lyrics: ‘God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**.’

Fans pointed out that Ye should not be focussing on Kim's relationship with Pete, as he is dating actress Julia Fox.

The pair have recently plastered the internet with their PDA's of their budding romance.

Pete Davidson is an American comedian, well known for hosting Saturday Night Live on NBC. Picture: Getty

Fox, 31 penned an essay for Interview Magazine the mother-of-one explained how she met Kanye. She revealed that the pair had an 'instant connection.’

She said ‘his energy is so fun to be around’ and he had Julia and her friends ‘laughing, dancing and smiling all night.’Julia, 31, went on to admit that although she doesn't know what will end up happening, she is ‘loving the ride’.

In the interview, Fox explained her and Ye had gone on a date at Delilah in Los Angeles, before Ye put on the film Zola, which Dave Chappelle, Marilyn Manson, and Naomi Campbell—sat down to watch.

After watching the film, Fox revealed that Ye filmed a video alongside Pusha T. “There was a music video shoot, a Pusha-T video shoot,” Fox said. “

She continued: "Ye did his thing because he’s in the song with Pusha. Then we went back to the hotel and the paparazzi have been following me ever since.”

In other Kanye West related news, the rapper has confirmed his new album Donda 2 is on it's way. The star has been spotted in the studio with fellow artists' Moneybagg Yo, A$AP Rocky, The Game, Pusha T, Scarface, Blueface and more.