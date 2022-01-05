Kim Kardashian unfollows Miley Cyrus on Instagram after 'flirting' with Pete Davidson

The reality TV star has reportedly unfollowed Miley Cyrus after she 'flirted with Pete' while they hosted a New Years Eve party together.

Kim Kardashian has reportedly unfollowed Miley Cyrus on social media, after she openly flirted with her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

The 41-year-old reality TV star unfollowed Miley on Instagram – a platform where Kim has over a whopping 276 million but only follows 150 people.

Mileys New Years Eve party was hosted by herself and Pete Davidson. Picture: Getty

Miley, 29, was co-hosting a televised special on New Year’s Eve with the Saturday Night Live comedian, and fans were shocked to see the flirtation that went down.

In clips that have circulated on social media, it shows Miliey flirting with Pete, and the pair exchanged jokes on the show which was shot in Miami. However, Kim seemed bothered, leading her to unfollow Miley on Instagram.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian took a rare selfie during a double date. Picture: Instagram

Kim and Pete have been dating since November, and had been following Miley, even liking a post the singer had shared on Instagram about her and Pete’s live NYE special.

According to @MileyEdition, a popular Miley Cyrus fan account, Kim was following the 'Party In The U.S.A' singer on 10 December, which was the same day it was reports claimed Miley went to Pete’s apartment after they was on the Tonight Show together.

Miley suffered a wardrobe malfunction with her silver top straps becoming undone during her performance. Picture: Getty

As of Tuesday, Kim is no longer listed as one of Miley's Instagram followers, however, MIley still follows the SKIMS founder.

During the New Year's Eve show, Miley and Pete performed a duet of Will Smith’s hit 'Miami'. Miley suffered a wardrobe malfunction while performing her 2009 hit single, Party in the USA.

Miley's silver top, which was held together by thin straps, came undone as she was singing. The star swiftly left the stage for 30 seconds after trying to hold her top together to finish her performance.

The 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker returned to the stage wearing a red blazer she had previously worn on the show. She told the crowd: “Everybody’s definitely looking at me now.”

“I’m still in the most clothes that I’ve ever worn on stage,” Miley joked.

Miley hasn't hid her attraction to Pete, and while promoting their New Year’s Eve show on the Tonight Show, Miley serenaded the comedian as she sang, “It should have been me.”

Kim spent her New Year’s Eve with her family in Los Angeles, but still made time for her new boo as they went on a romantic trip on a private jet to the Bahamas.