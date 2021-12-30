Kim Kardashian shares cryptic post after filing to be single from Kanye West

The 41-year-old SKIMS mogul took to her Instagram to share the message that "A man won't know what he is really capable of until he FACES what SCARES him"

Kim Kardashian's latest post on her IG stories has fans talking as the mother-of-four shared a post that seemed to make reference to her divorce from husband Kanye West.

Kim on IG stories sharing a message of being able to grow from fear. Picture: Instagram

The post reads: "A man won't know what he is really capable of until he FACES what SCARES him. Fear exists NOT to stop you. Fear exists to make you STRONGER and BRAVER. Approach every problem an challenge with the attitude that it's happening to help your GROW".

Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Attend The Travis Scott Astroworld Tour At The Forum. Picture: Getty

Kim Kardashian admitted in court documents that she wants out her of marriage to Kanye ASAP, fast tracking her divorce by opting to become legally single.

Filing court documents claiming that her lawyers have reached out to Kanye to "move this case forward to a speedy and amicable resolution" since she first filed for divorce in February this year.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the Balenciaga Front Row. Picture: Getty

"The parties’ marriage has irremediably broken down. Petitioner [Kim Kardashian] no longer desires to be married to Respondent [Kanye West]" the reality star's filing said.

"There are simply no compelling reasons not to grant a motion to bifurcate and terminate marital status in this case".

Explaining that their marriage was "no longer viable", the documents read. "Irreconcilable differences have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage, and there is no possibility of saving the marriage through counselling or other means".

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West at the Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash Presented By Ciroc Vodka. Picture: Getty

Kim has recently been linked to SNL comedian Pete Davidson after fans started speculating a romance after the two were seen kissing during the Jasmine and Aladdin skit for SNL back in October.

Since then, they were spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster on what looked like a date, wearing matching pyjamas celebrating his birthday on Instagram and even going on a cinema date.

Kim Kardashian-West and Pete Davidson on SNL (Saturday Night Live). Picture: SNL

