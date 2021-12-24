Kim Kardashian accused of 'trying to be Beyonce' with new look

Fans have claimed Kim is mimicking Beyonce after the beauty mogul debuted her new look for her SKIMS campaign.

Kim Kardashian has been accused of 'trying to be Beyoncé', after the star debuted her new look in a series of photos.

On Wednesday (Dec 22) fans were tan aback when they saw how similar Kim looked to Beyoncé as she dropped photos from her latest SKIMS collection.

The 41-year-old reality TV star shared snaps from her shape wear line on social media. "Just dropped @SKIMS All-In-One! Shop now at http://SKIMS.COM." Kim wrote on Twitter.

While many fans praised Kim on her new look, many fans pointed out that she resembles Beyoncé in the photos.

I thought that was Bey pic.twitter.com/2y8cTG3FDz — Alex💙💙💙💙 (@stormsiblingss) December 22, 2021

Underneath the campaign images, fans accused Kim of trying to mimic Beyonce with her hair, makeup look and overall aesthetic.

One fan wrote: "This is embarrassing Kim be yourself and Stop trying to be Beyonce", while another added:"why are they standing like that and why does kim look like a dollar tree beyoncé".

Kim Kardashian and Beyonce pictured together The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center in 2015. Picture: Getty

"What in the Beyoncé is going on?" another fan commented on Twitter.

And a fifth wrote: "You are not Beyoncé. You will never be Beyoncé. This is just embarrassing."

However, some fans came to Kim's defense, with one Twitter user writing: "Y'all need to chill...Beyonce did not invent this hairstyle or looks..Let Kim do what she wants. Yall keep hating and she keeps winning everytime..Let the woman be!"

She’s been trying to copy bey for years wbk pic.twitter.com/ykqJ2uo5gs — rosie (@sixincheeels) December 21, 2021

I looked at the picture before the name I thought you were Beyoncé — nubianqueennoel (@SamanthaCrudup) December 21, 2021

So your telling me this is not Beyoncé… pic.twitter.com/J5hfNgq72D — Whorechata😋 (@naiathelion) December 21, 2021

How you get Beyoncé in your campaign 🤔😒 pic.twitter.com/Dba0WJrltc — Paris (@ParisBacon3) December 22, 2021

So Beyonce is modeling for you now? pic.twitter.com/Km4RwgCaTn — Kim●Richards'●Handmade●Chicken Salad🥗 (@laurellobama) December 21, 2021

You are not Beyoncé. You will never be Beyoncé. This is just embarrassing. — Kyle Hilow (@kylechilow) December 22, 2021

like why she do this 😭😭 she knew she was lookin like BEYONCÉ in that damn mirror — REDD. (@withtwo2ds) December 22, 2021

Perfect marketing. If it weren't for the Beyonce comparison nobody would know about the launch. Its pathetic, yet genius — Catcassa (@cavolfiore_ills) December 22, 2021

