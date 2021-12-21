Pete Davidson spotted leaving Kim Kardashian's hotel after 'staying the night'

21 December 2021, 14:16

Yesterday, Pete Davidson was spotted leaving Kim's hotel, further confirming that the romance rumours are true

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Pete Davidson couldn't contain himself after he was spotted by paparazzi leaving Kim Kardashian's hotel in New York City yesterday.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson relationship timeline

This comes two days after the SNL comedian was spotted enjoying a movie date with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star amid reports the two were looking to spend the holidays together.

Just last week, Kim filed court documents claiming that her lawyers have reached out to Kanye to "move this case forward to a speedy and amicable resolution" since she first filed for divorce in February this year.

Explaining that their marriage was "no longer viable", the documents read. "Irreconcilable differences have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage, and there is no possibility of saving the marriage through counselling or other means".

This came after Kanye publicly begged for Kim to come back to him during the benefit concert alongside Drake last week.

"I need you to run right back to me. More specifically, Kimberly" he can be heard singing onstage. Kim officially filed for divorce from Kanye back in February after six years of marriage.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash Presented By Ciroc Vodka
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash Presented By Ciroc Vodka. Picture: Getty

Kim has recently been linked to SNL comedian Pete Davidson after fans started speculating a romance after the two were seen kissing during the Jasmine and Aladdin skit for SNL back in October.

Since then, they were spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster on what looked like a date and were also seen wearing matching pyjamas celebrating his birthday on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian-West and Pete Davidson on SNL (Saturday Night Live)
Kim Kardashian-West and Pete Davidson on SNL (Saturday Night Live). Picture: SNL

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Travis Scott's new album 'Utopia' will be coming in 2021

Travis Scott new album 2021 'Utopia': release date, tracklist, features & more
Aaliyah & The Weeknd 'Poison' lyrics meaning explained

Aaliyah & The Weeknd 'Poison' lyrics meaning explained

Summer Walker slams London on da Track over his parenting

Summer Walker slams London on da Track over his parenting

Chris Brown's son Aeko Catori

Chris Brown's son Aeko Catori: 21 cute photos & videos of the singer's child

Chris Brown

Trending

Everything you need to know about Euphoria season 2

Euphoria Season 2: Drake's Hit HBO Show's Release Date, Cast, Trailer And Plot Details
Khloe Kardashian responds as Tristan Thompson claims lover Maralee Nichols had herpes

Khloe Kardashian responds as Tristan Thompson claims lover Maralee Nichols had herpes
Future sparks debate after claiming he's bigger than Jay-Z

Future sparks debate after claiming he's bigger than Jay-Z

Future

Lil Durk and India Royale relationship timeline: pictures, videos & more

Lil Durk and India Royale relationship timeline: pictures, videos & more
Drake, Snoop Dogg & more pay tribute to Drakeo The Ruler following his death

Drake, Snoop Dogg & more pay tribute to Drakeo The Ruler following his death