Pete Davidson spotted leaving Kim Kardashian's hotel after 'staying the night'

Yesterday, Pete Davidson was spotted leaving Kim's hotel, further confirming that the romance rumours are true

Pete Davidson couldn't contain himself after he was spotted by paparazzi leaving Kim Kardashian's hotel in New York City yesterday.

This comes two days after the SNL comedian was spotted enjoying a movie date with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star amid reports the two were looking to spend the holidays together.

Kim Kardashian e Pete Davidson no cinema em Staten Island, Nova York. pic.twitter.com/DvePgJf0LG — Mídia Access (@MidiaAccess) December 20, 2021

Just last week, Kim filed court documents claiming that her lawyers have reached out to Kanye to "move this case forward to a speedy and amicable resolution" since she first filed for divorce in February this year.

Explaining that their marriage was "no longer viable", the documents read. "Irreconcilable differences have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage, and there is no possibility of saving the marriage through counselling or other means".

This came after Kanye publicly begged for Kim to come back to him during the benefit concert alongside Drake last week.

"I need you to run right back to me. More specifically, Kimberly" he can be heard singing onstage. Kim officially filed for divorce from Kanye back in February after six years of marriage.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash Presented By Ciroc Vodka. Picture: Getty

Kim has recently been linked to SNL comedian Pete Davidson after fans started speculating a romance after the two were seen kissing during the Jasmine and Aladdin skit for SNL back in October.

Since then, they were spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster on what looked like a date and were also seen wearing matching pyjamas celebrating his birthday on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian-West and Pete Davidson on SNL (Saturday Night Live). Picture: SNL

