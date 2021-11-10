Pete Davidson responds to Kim Kardashian dating rumours

The American comedian jokingly addressed rumours that he's dating Kim Kardashian on the 'Late Night With Seth Meyers' show.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian have been rumoured to be dating since the pair were spotted holding hands in a rollercoaster ride at Knott’s Scary Farm in Southern California.

The dating rumours were further fuelled by the pair being spotted out two nights in a row on dinner dates. Now, the American comedian has responded to the rumours, in his own way.

Pete Davidson joins Seth Meyers on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers'. Picture: Getty

While the Saturday Night Live cast member and the SKIMS founder have not responded to the dating rumours, Davidson joked about it during his recent appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

Meyers lightly alluding to Davidson’s romantic link with Kim. The talk-show host questioned, ‘I want to address something. I feel like I want to confirm if it’s real.’

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian were spotted kissing during a skit on SNL. Picture: NBC/SNL

The 27-year-old comedian jokingly responded: "here’s a lot of people I walk by, people are like whispering, and, you know, making eyes at me.

And, you know, but it is true. I do have a show on Tubi coming out." He added: " ‘A lot of people are shocked that I could get on a show like Tubi'.

While Davidson did lead fans to believe he was going to spill the tea, he chose to promote his upcoming animated series The Freak Brothers – which premieres on Fox’s streaming service Tubi on November 14.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February after six years of marriage. Picture: Getty

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West in February.

The pair reportedly had an 'amicable' split and are focussed on co-parenting their children: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3½, plus sons Saint, 5½, and Psalm, 2.

Davidson has been romantically linked to Kate Beckinsale, Phoebe Dynevor and Ariana Grande, to whom he was briefly engaged in 2018.