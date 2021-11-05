Kanye West insists Kim Kardashian is 'still his wife' amid Pete Davidson rumours

The rapper has opened up about his ongoing divorce with Kim Kardashian on the Drink Champs podcast.

Kanye West has insisted that he is still married to Kim Kardashian amid rumours that she is dating American comedian Pete Davidson.

The 44-year-old rapper - who is now legally known as Ye - opened up about his ongoing divorce from the KKW Beauty mogul on an upcoming Drink Champs podcast.

Kim (L) filed for divorce from Kanye West (R) in February after six years of marriage. Picture: Getty

The 'Off The Grid' rapper is still hopeful that he will reconcile with Kim, who filed for divorce from the rapper in February after six years of marriage.

In a clip from the podcast, Ye is heard saying the him and Kim are still married. Ye referred to Kim as "my wife," adding "Because she's still my wife. There ain't no paperwork."

Later on in the clip, he says their kids want the pair to stay together and so does he. He added, "We not even divorced".

While Kim filed for divorce, the pair had an amicable split and continue to support each other in their careers and healthily co-parent their kids.

Kim and Ye share four kids, including daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3½, plus sons Saint, 5½, and Psalm, 2. The SKIMS founder attended several of the Ye's album listening parties for his new album Donda.

At one show, Kim surprised everyone when she turned up on stage in a white wedding gown to join her estranged husband.

Kanye West supports Kim Kardashian at her SNL debut. The pair were spotted heading out of their hotel on October 09, 2021 in New York City. Picture: Getty

Since then, Kim, 41, has since been romantically linked with to Pete Davidson, who she was spotted on a dinner dates with two nights in a row.

The pair first sparked dating rumours when they were spotted kissing during an SNL skit for Kim's debut on the live show.

During Kim's SNL monologue, she made a joke about Kanye, saying: "I married the best rapper of all time...Not only that, he’s the richest Black man in America — a talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids."

"So, when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality."