Kim Kardashian keeps $60 million Hidden Hills mansion in Kanye West divorce

The Skims founder will remain in their $60 Million mansion as the former couple work on a negotiated buyout price amid their divorce.

Kim Kardashian will be keeping the $60million (£44m) mansion she built with ex Kanye West. The parents of four negotiated a buyout price amid their divorce.

According to TMZ, the former couple have been sorting out the division of their assets since Kim filed for divorce in February.

Reports have claimed that Kim, 40, will stay in the Hidden Hills Estate with their four children.

Kim will remain in the iconic mansion in order for their four children (daughters North, eight, and Chicago, three, and sons Saint, five, and Psalm, two) can still be living in their family home.

On Tuesday (Oct 12) court documents obtained by TMZ claimed the reality TV star will become the sole owner of the home after ‘extremely cordial’ negotiations. Kim reportedly paid the 'Heartless' rapper ‘in cash’.

In a previous report, the publication claimed that Kim wanted to remain in mansion because she ‘really likes the house’ and due to most of her family living ‘within a block of her in the same community’.

Kim and Kanye bought their home in Calabasas, California, in 2014 for $20m (£14m).

The ex couple are said to have spent another $20m renovating the mansion, with the property now now being valued at a reported $60m.

Kim filed for divorce after six years of marriage with Kanye, with the official paperwork citing ‘irreconcilable differences’ as their reasoning for breaking up.

Court documents confirmed that the KKW Beauty founder has asked for joint legal and physical custody of their four children.

The outlet also claimed that Kim requested to terminate spousal support.

The documents reference a prenup agreement that Kim and Kanye already had in place for the property.