Nicole Brown's sister Tanya calls Kim Kardashian's O.J. Simpson jokes on SNL "beyond inappropriate"

The late star's sister has responded to Kim Kardashian's 'insensitive' jokes about O.J Simpson during her SNL monologue.

Nicole Brown's sister Tanya has spoken out on the jokes Kim Kardashian made about O.J Simposon during her opening monologue on Saturday Night Live over the weekend.

The sister of Nicole Brown caught wind of the joke and 'beyond inappropriate and insensitive', according to TMZ.

The report claims that Brown is questioning how much the Kardashian family care about her late sister.

Kim Kardashian's father, Robert Kardashian was Simpson's lawyer in his case where he was accused of murdering his wife Nicole.

Nicole was stabbed to death along with her friend Ron Goldman. Robert got his close friend and client acquitted of Nicole's murder in 1994.

During the SNL segment, Kim joked her father introduced her to the first black person she had ever met. She then asked the crowd to 'take a stab in the dark' as to who it was.

Tanya reportedly told the outlet that it was disheartening to hear the live audience laugh at Kim's jokes.

Kim also further went in with the joke, saying having known Simpson 'it does leave a mark... or several. Or none at all. I still don't know,' she joked, referring to Simpsons past case.

Simpson was acquitted of all charges, but later was found liable for the deaths in a 1997 civil lawsuit. He was also ordered to pay $33.5 million in damages.

While there was a substantial amount of circumstantial and physical evidence linking Simpson to the killing, he was not charged.

Kim's mother Kris Jenner was best friends Nicole Brown Simpson before she died. Kris revealed that she gave her daughter Kendall Jenner the middle name “Nicole” to honour her.

In a 2019 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians Kris spoke about her relationship with Nicole.

Holding back her tears, Kris began 'I wasn't going to cry. I think I’ve realized that I've latched onto the legal side of stuff, rather than deal with the emotional side of myself that just misses my girlfriend.'