Kanye West legally changes his name to 'Ye' after judge approves

The rapper has legally changed his name to 'Ye' – after being formally named Kanye West.

Kanye West has confirmed that he has legally changed his name to "Ye". The 'Jail' rapper will now go by the name Ye, after his request was approved by the courts.

The 44-year-old rapper's request was granted at Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michelle Williams Court.

Kanye West initially filed to change his name to "Ye" in August. Picture: Getty

According to Deadline, Ye will have no middle or last name either. The Yeezy founder has not revealed the reason behind his name change, citing 'personal reasons' in the petition.

In 2018, Kanye tweeted that he was seeking a name change, writing: "The being formally known as Kanye West. I am YE."

Kanye West revealed he wanted to change his name to "Ye" in 2018. Picture: Twitter/@kanyewest

The father of four also shared a photo of his new haircut on Instagram, captioned with the Yen symbol. It's unclear if the caption is related to his new name.

Ye's name change has not come as a shock to many fans, as the rapper has been referring to himself as Ye for years. Also, reports claimed the rapper filed to officially change his name back in August.

It came during his ongoing divorce from Kim Kardashian and just before he dropped his most recent album Donda.

The former couple have been rumoured to have put their divorce "on hold" as fans are convinced the pair may be working on their marraige.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian spotted heading out of their hotel on October 09, 2021 in New York. Picture: Getty

In February, fans were shocked when Kim filed for divorce from the 'Stronger' rapper. However, fans believe the couple may be reconciling their differences, as they have been spending a lot of time together.

A source told The Sun, “Kim and Kanye’s split appears to have brought them closer together,"

They added: “Kim and Kanye are separated but the divorce is not being rushed through.“For them, the most important thing is their children.”

Kim and Ye have four children together North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.The marriage is said to have broken down due to a year of high profile arguments and embarrassing disclosures.