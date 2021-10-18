Kanye West roasted over his 'creepy' performance at Venice wedding

The rapper debuted a new look during his live performance at a wedding in Italy – which left fans confused.

Kanye West has left fans confused after footage emerged of his recent live performance at a wedding in Italy.

On Saturday (Oct 16) clips circulated on social media of Kanye's live performances at the Venice wedding of Tiffany & Co. executive, Alexandre Arnault and D’Estree founder, Geraldine Guyot.

Kanye West performing in his new Halloween costume in Venice pic.twitter.com/PxpsuHn6JS — 🐻 (@arksanee) October 17, 2021

The reception party saw a star-studded list of guests, which included Pharrell Williams, Questlove, Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

The 'Power' rapper was spotted wearing a black Balenciaga-designed mask which looks similar to the moniker worn by Squid Game‘s 'Front Man'.

Kanye West was seen wearing a black mask while performing at the wedding in Italy. Picture: Instagram/@questlove

As the second wedding reception between Arnault and Guiotte, West performed several crowd favorites such as “Flashing Lights” and “Runaway.”

Many fan forum pages, such as KanyeMedia_ shared footage of the event, where you can see the Kanye reeling off vocals and rapping to his tracks.

The 44-year-old rapper seemed bothered by the mask while he was performing, nudging it around. But, that was not the main talking point from the clips.

Kanye West masked up performing ‘Flashing Lights’ at an Italian Wedding last night 🎭 pic.twitter.com/E91BWbSwn0 — don't bore us 🎧 (@DontBoreUs) October 18, 2021

Instead, fans were focussed on Kanye's attire and his singing. After media personality DJ Akademiks shared a video of Ye's performance, fans immediately took to the comment section to roast the rapper.

One fan wrote: "Man thinks he’s front man🤣" another added: "Did bro forget his own lyrics?" while a third fan wrote: "Yikes 🤭that’s really bad".

Underneath the post, fans continued to troll Kanye's mask blocking his vocals, writing: "Lol can’t even perform , don’t sound like he can speak".

See other fan reactions below.

fans comment on Kanye West's mask. Picture: Instagram/@djakademiks

some fans were not feeling Kanye West's performance. Picture: Instagram/@djakademiks

fans roast Kanye West's performance in the comments. Picture: Instagram/@djakademiks

