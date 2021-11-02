Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson relationship timeline

2 November 2021

The pair have been rumoured to be dating. Here's what we know about their relationship so far...

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have sparked dating rumours after the pair were spotted holding hands on a roller coasted ride over the Halloween weekend.

Many fans have taken to social media to speculate whether the pair are an item, or just friends. New reports have claimed that Davidson, 27, is 'hopeful' that the pair will flourish into dating.

But, what has their relationship been like so far?

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West after six years of marriage, back in February.
Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West after six years of marriage, back in February. Picture: Getty

  1. January 2019 - Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson amongst others hang out at Kid Cudi's birthday bash

    In January 2019, Kim Kardashian attended Kid Cudi's birthday bash with her then-husband Kanye West.

    The couple had chopped it up with Pete Davidson, Timothée Chalamet and Kid Cudi.

    It is said to be one of the first times Kim hung out with Pete.

    Kim Kardashian shares a snap of the pals hanging out at Kid Cudi's birthday back in 2019.
    Kim Kardashian shares a snap of the pals hanging out at Kid Cudi's birthday back in 2019. Picture: Instagram/@KimKardashian

  2. 9th October 2021 - Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson share a kiss on SNL

    Eyebrows were first raised when Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson shared a kiss on the lips during her Saturday Night Live skit.

    During Kim's SNL debut, she played Princess Jasmine and Pete Davidson played Aladdin in a skit, where the pair sat on a flying carpet.

    Fans believe the moment sparked the pair's romance, with many taking to social media to question whether they're an item.

    One fan wrote: *whispers* i like the idea of kim kardashian and pete davidson." while another added: "Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson? Did not see that coming!".

    People began speculating that the pair were romantically involved with each other.

  3. 29th October 2021 - Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson spotted holding hands on roller coaster

    Fans are convinced Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are dating after the pair were spotted holding hands on a roller coaster ride at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California, on Friday (Oct 29).

    The SKIMS founder and comedian were seen sitting next to eachother, while screaming on the roller coaster.

    The pair were seen clasping their hands as they enjoyed the ride.

    After the photos circulated online, fans seeing the photos of the pair holding hands fuelled the dating rumours even more.

    One fan wrote: Pete Davidson kissed Kim Kardashian and now he’s hanging out with her. This guy accomplished half of my life goals within 3 weeks lol." while another added: "the possibility of pete davidson and kim kardashian being together was not part of my 2021 bingo".

Back in February, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West after six years of marriage.

Sources revealed the pair had an 'amicable' split and are successfully co-parenting their children: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3½, plus sons Saint, 5½, and Psalm, 2.

Peter Davidson is an American comedian, actor, writer, and producer. He is well known for his NBC late-night sketch comedy on Saturday Night Live
Peter Davidson is an American comedian, actor, writer, and producer. He is well known for his NBC late-night sketch comedy on Saturday Night Live. Picture: Getty

Davidson has previously dated Cazzie David, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber and Phoebe Dynevor.

He also was engaged to Ariana Grande in 2018, but split after five months.

