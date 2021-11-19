Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson confirm relationship after holding hands in public

The pair were pictured holding hands in public, as they went on a stroll in Palm Springs, California.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have seemingly confirmed their relationship after the pair were spotted out in public holding hands.

On Wednesday (Nov 18) Kim, 41, and Pete, 28, were seen holding hands while walking in Palm Springs, California.

Pete Davidson is an American comedian, who has been a cast member on the NBC late-night sketch comedy Saturday Night Live since 2014. Picture: Getty

The pair went out to celebrate Pete's birthday, and the photos from DailyMail showed that the pair could no longer hide their romance.

The SKIMS founder and comedian took a stroll near her momager Kris Jenner's $12m mansion where they have reportedly been staying together.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from estranged husband Kanye West in February, after six years of marriage. Picture: Getty

Kim was first romantically linked to Pete after the pair shared a kiss on Saturday Night Live during a skit for the show.

Ever since, the pair have been spotted out on private dinners, spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster and have been spotted wearing matching outfits.

Pete has been Kim's first public romantic partner since she filed for divorce from estranged husband Kanye West in February this year.

The reality TV star made a bold statement with Pete - who sported pyjama bottoms from her SKIMS underwear line.

Fans have taken to social media to react after seeing the pair hold hands in public.

One fan took to Twitter and wrote: "Not Kim Kardashian wearing yeezy’s while holding hands with Pete Davidson", while a user responded "Pls she’s a co-owner".

Another fan wrote: "Omg Kim Kardashian AND Pete Davidson holding hands together".

See other reactions below.

It’s year 2021 and Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are holding hands in public — Savxo.com (@thesavannahxoxo) November 19, 2021

Just saw a photo of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson holding hands and I’m not sure what universe I live in but also I’m here for it. — katlyn giberson 🦋✨ (@katlyngiberson) November 19, 2021

Kanye, 44, who has officially changed his name to Ye, was romantically linked to model Irina Shayk back in June, but has most recently been spotted with Instagram model Vinetria, 22.

Pete has previously been romantically linked to Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor, Kate Beckinsale, and his former fiancé Ariana Grande.