Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson pictured together in matching outfits

Spotted for the first time since the dating rumours began, Kim and Pete can be seen wearing matching pyjamas celebrating his birthday

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson might have made things official.

Pictured together for the first time since having dinner and holding hands on a rollercoaster, the SNL comedian and the reality TV star were pictured in matching SKIMS pyjamas alongside rapper legend Flavor Flav and momager Kris Jenner.

Celebrating Pete's 28th birthday, the two can be seen posing next to each other whilst Pete is holding his middle finger up.

Also posting the image on his IG feed was rapper Flavor Flav who captioned it:

"Celebrating my adopted son Pete Davidson's birthday wit the legendz Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner. Pete... I never took a clock off my neck to give it to someone and you will be the last person I do this for... it lookz real good on you... happy birthday".

The Public Enemy hype man – whose real name is William Jonathan Drayton Jr was charged last month for a misdemeanour charge of domestic battery. According to reports, the rapper allegedly poked his finger on the alleged victim's nose, grabbed her, threw her down, and grabbed a phone out of her hand.

Flavor Flave at the "Shine" Talk Show Premiere. Picture: Getty

The 27-year-old comedian appeared to respond to the rumours that he was dating Kim earlier this month when he appeared on the 'Late Night With Seth Meyers' show.

When Meyers lightly alluded to Davidson dating the SKIMS founder by asking him "if he wants to address something and confirm if it’s real", the SNL comedian jokingly responded: "here’s a lot of people I walk by, people are like whispering, and, you know, making eyes at me. And, you know, but it is true. I do have a show on Tubi coming out."

He added: "A lot of people are shocked that I could get on a show like Tubi'.

Leading fans to believe he was going to spill the tea, Pete instead chose to promote his upcoming animated series The Freak Brothers, which premiered on Fox’s streaming service Tubi on Sunday.

Pete Davidson joins Seth Meyers on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers. Picture: Getty

The first time fans started speculating a Kim and Pete romance was after the two were seen kissing during the Jasmine and Aladdin skit for SNL on October 9. Since then, they were spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster on what looked like a date.

Davidson has been romantically linked to Kate Beckinsale, Phoebe Dynevor and Ariana Grande, to whom he was briefly engaged in 2018.

Kim officially filed for divorce from Kanye back in February after six years of marriage. The pair reportedly had an 'amicable' split and are focussed on co-parenting their children: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3½, plus sons Saint, 5½, and Psalm, 2.

Kim Kardashian-West and Pete Davidson on SNL (Saturday Night Live). Picture: SNL

In a clip from the Drink Champs podcast, Kanye is heard insisting that him and Kim are still married. He referred to Kim as "my wife," adding "Because she's still my wife. There ain't no paperwork."

Later on in the clip, he says their kids want the pair to stay together and so does he. He added, "We not even divorced".

"Everybody in the family is worried about how Kanye will react to Kim spending so much time with Pete" one source said. "Kanye recently said he still wants to be with her, so he can’t be taking this well".

Kanye has reportedly dated Irina Shayk following the announcement of his on-going divorce to Kim Kardashian.

