Kanye West rages in viral video after allegedly punching fan

The rapper has been named as a suspect in a criminal battery investigation, after allegedly punching a fan who asked for an autograph.

Kanye West has been named as a suspect in an battery incident report which took place in the in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The Los Angeles police department reported an incident outside the Soho Warehouse, which is a members-only club.

Kanye West has been named as a suspect in a criminal battery investigation. Picture: Getty

A TMZ video shows Kanye, also known as Ye, raging after allegedly punching a fan who asked for an autoograph.

In the recorded video of West is seen in an irate state, shouting on a street, while someone filmed him “sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning”.

In the clip, West can be heard yelling, “Did y’all say that or not? Did y’all say that or not? … Cuz that’s what happened right f**king now.”

According to Variety, West has not been arrested over the incident.

A video shows Kanye West raging after allegedly punching a fan who asked for an autoograph. Picture: Getty

In TMZ's report, law enforcement sources revealed the incident occurred around 3am and is being investigated as a misdemeanour battery – a crime which carries a maximum jail sentence of six months.

The publication also reported that West was partying earlier that evening with his actress beau Julia Fox, at Delilah’s nightclub in West Hollywood. West left the club while Fox stayed at the venue.

This is not West’s first incident with law enforcement for battery. In March 2014, West plead no contest to a misdemeanor count of battery against a photographer who he charged during a paparazzi ambush at LAX in July 2013.

West attempted to wrestle the camera from the photographers hands and the video of the incident went viral.

As apart of West's probation, he was required to undergo 24 anger management sessions, perform 250 hours of community service and pay restitution to the photographer.

The recent battery incident comes a day after the Coachella music festival organisers confirmed Ye will be a headliner at the April 2022 event along with Billie Eilish and Harry Styles.

It would be West’s first full set at Coachella since he headlined there in 2011.

Kanye West was seen publicly kissing Julia Fox on Wednesday, as the pair left a surprisingly star-studded dinner date after spending the evening with Madonna and Floyd Mayweather at Delilah in Los Angeles.