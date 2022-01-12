Kim Kardashian responds to Kanye West and Julia Fox's relationship

The SKIMS co-founder is allegedly unbothered by her soon-to-be ex-husband's new romance with actress Julia Fox

Kim Kardashian has reportedly given Kanye West and his new girlfriend actress Julia Fox her blessing as a source close to the reality TV star says she's got no beef.

This comes after Fox confirmed their new romance, detailing what happened on her first two dates with the rapper.

A source close to Kim has also revealed that she thinks Julia being such a huge fan of the Kardashian family is a good sign, especially when it comes to Kanye and Kim co-parenting.

"Kim is happy to see Kanye out smiling again, and only wants to see him end up with a good person – that's something that's up to Kanye to figure out and not for Kim to judge" the source says.

The 31-year-old Uncut Gems actress opened up about her 'instant connection' with Kanye, detailing how they spent time together in Miami on New Year's Eve to Interview Magazine.

"Ye's flight landed at six and the play was at seven and he was there ON TIME. I was impressed. After the play we chose to do dinner at Carbone which is one of my favourite restaurants" she explained.

"At the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photo shoot for me while people dined. After dinner Ye had a surprise for me. I mean, I'm still in shock. Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes".

She said the move was 'every girl's dream come true' and 'felt like a real Cinderella moment.'

“At the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photo shoot for me while people dined!”



It’s true. I have the proof. pic.twitter.com/K037VZRgTf — NYT Least Relevant Notable of 2021 Jeremy O Harris (@jeremyoharris) January 7, 2022

Continuing to speak on her new romance with the DONDA rapper, she explained: "I don't know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!".

"Everything with us has been so organic. I don't know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I'm loving the ride".

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West attend the Versace Fall fashion show 2019. Picture: Getty

Kim recently admitted in court documents that she wants out her of marriage to Kanye ASAP, fast tracking her divorce by opting to become legally single.

Filing court documents claiming that her lawyers have reached out to Kanye to "move this case forward to a speedy and amicable resolution" since she first filed for divorce in February this year.

"The parties’ marriage has irremediably broken down. Petitioner [Kim Kardashian] no longer desires to be married to Respondent [Kanye West]" the reality star's filing said.

Kim Kardashian-West and Pete Davidson on SNL (Saturday Night Live). Picture: SNL

Kim has recently confirmed her romance with SNL comedian Pete Davidson after fans speculated a romance between the two after they were seen kissing during the Jasmine and Aladdin skit for SNL back in October.

Since then, they were spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster, wearing matching pyjamas celebrating his birthday on Instagram, on a couple's vacation in the Bahamas and even going on a cinema date.