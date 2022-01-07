Kanye West and Julia Fox confirm dating rumours with intimate photos

Actress Julia Fox has opened up about her romance with Kanye West in a detailed account with Interview Magazine.

Kanye West's rumoured new boo Julia Fox has confirmed their romance in a detailed account off her first two dates with the rapper.

The 31-year-old actress opened up about their 'instant connection', their trip to New York City and spending time together in Miami on New Year's Eve to Interview Magazine.

Julia Fox and Kanye West spotted together in Greenwich Village on January 04, 2022 in New York City. Picture: Getty

Fox expanded on the 44-year-old rapper's generosity and 'fun' energy during the time they have spent together.

'He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night. We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play,' she told the publication.

The Uncut Gems star continued: 'Ye's flight landed at six and the play was at seven and he was there ON TIME. I was impressed. After the play we chose to do dinner at Carbone which is one of my favorite restaurants.'

'At the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photo shoot for me while people dined,' she added.

'After dinner Ye had a surprise for me. I mean, I'm still in shock. Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes.'She said the move was 'every girl's dream come true' and 'felt like a real Cinderella moment.'

Fox continued: 'I don't know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!' she marveled.

She concluded her account of their dates, by writing: 'Everything with us has been so organic. I don't know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I'm loving the ride.'

Intimate shoots from there date night was uploaded on Interview's Instagram which showed the pair kissing and even one where Julia was pictured on top of Ye as they laid on the floor.

Julia also shared a photo on her Instagram of a photoshoot at Carbone, where West and 'Slave Play' writer Jeremy O. Harris is present.

Harris also posted a video of West directing Fox at the restaurant during the shoot over dinner on his Twitter account.

“At the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photo shoot for me while people dined!”



It’s true. I have the proof. pic.twitter.com/K037VZRgTf — NYT Least Relevant Notable of 2021 Jeremy O Harris (@jeremyoharris) January 7, 2022

Aside from his romance with Fox, Ye was also spotted with pop artist Audri Nix in Miami on a hotel balcony on New Year's Day.

However, a few hours later, he whisked Fox to New York.

Ye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian has revealed that she wants out her of marriage to Kanye West at a fast pace, in court documents.

The 41-year-old reality TV star filed court documents claiming that her lawyers have reached out to Kanye to "move this case forward to a speedy and amicable resolution".

Kim initially filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021. She has now found romance with comedian Pete Davidson.