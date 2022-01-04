Kanye West and actress Julia Fox are reportedly dating

The two were spotted hanging out at his hotel and on a dinner date in Miami last weekend, sparking rumours that he has finally moved on from his ex Kim Kardashian

Kanye West reportedly has a new another boo and its rumoured to be Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox after the two were spotted having dinner together in Miami on Saturday night after hanging out at his hotel.

Kanye spotted on a date with actress Julia Fox. pic.twitter.com/6uXhgq0zm2 — DatPiff (@DatPiff) January 2, 2022

Captured eating dinner together at Carbone restaurant, the pair were seen laughing and enjoying each others company, which has now lead to many speculating that he is finally moving on from his soon-to-be ex wife Kim Kardashian after publicly begging for her back.

According to sources close to both Fox and West, the two are just friends, happily embracing 'the single life'.

Kanye with Instagram model Yasmine Lopez at a birthday party tonight in Houston. pic.twitter.com/6qJoyss5qg — Jenn (@_xmarissabee) December 29, 2021

This comes after rumours of Yé dating IG model Yasmine Lopez last week after he was spotted out last week at J Mulan's birthday bash in Houston with the beauty following reports that he split from 22-year-old IG model Vinteria.

It's being claimed the Chicago native reportedly unfollowed Vinteria after he purchased the house across the street from his family live to be closer to his kids.

His soon-to-be ex wife Kim Kardashian has admitted in court documents that she wants out her of marriage to Kanye West ASAP, fast tracking her divorce by opting to become legally single.

Filing court documents claiming that her lawyers have reached out to Kanye to "move this case forward to a speedy and amicable resolution" since she first filed for divorce in February this year.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards. Picture: Getty

Explaining that their marriage was "no longer viable", the documents read. "Irreconcilable differences have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage, and there is no possibility of saving the marriage through counselling or other means".

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have four children together: North, seven years old, Saint, five years old, Chicago, three years old, and Psalm, two years old.

Kim Kardashian-West and Pete Davidson on SNL (Saturday Night Live). Picture: SNL

Kim has recently been linked to SNL comedian Pete Davidson after fans started speculating a romance after the two were seen kissing during the Jasmine and Aladdin skit for SNL back in October.

Since then, they were spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster on what looked like a date, wearing matching pyjamas celebrating his birthday on Instagram and even going on a cinema date.

