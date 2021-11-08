Who is Kanye West's new rumoured girlfriend Vinetria?

Who is Kanye West's rumoured girlfriend Vinetria? Picture: Instagram

Meet Kanye's new bae, Instagram model Vinetria

Kanye West's new rumoured girlfriend Vinetria has caught the attention of everyone.

And whilst we may not know the ins and outs of her life just yet, here's what we do know about the 22-year old Instagram model so far.

Name

Vinetria (surname not known yet)

Age

22 born October 26 1991

Star Sign

Scorpio

Job

Instagram model who has earned massive popularity for her chic fashion and glammed modeling.

Twitter

@VINETRIA - currently sitting on 178.2k followers

Instagram

@vinetrria - currently sitting on 395k followers

Net Worth

Vinetrria net worth is approximately $1.5 Million.

Who has she been linked to?

Venetria is currently liked to rapper Kanye West after they were spotted on a casual date over the weekend as she attended Ye's Donda Academy's debut basketball game in Minneapolis with the star.

According to Page Six, Venetria and the Jesus Walks rapper has been going on several dates hooking up for the past couple weeks. This comes after reports that he was dating Irina Shayk following his ongoing divorce with wife Kim Kardashian-West.

It's been reported that Vinteria and Kanye were in Miami together when he recorded his appearance on Drink Champs, as well as being spotted at his surprise Sunday Service last weekend.

She's also been linked to YouTube star James Butler after the two were pictured together on Instagram.

