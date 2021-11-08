Who is Kanye West's new rumoured girlfriend Vinetria?

8 November 2021, 15:55

Who is Kanye West's rumoured girlfriend Vinetria?
Who is Kanye West's rumoured girlfriend Vinetria? Picture: Instagram

Meet Kanye's new bae, Instagram model Vinetria

Kanye West's new rumoured girlfriend Vinetria has caught the attention of everyone.

And whilst we may not know the ins and outs of her life just yet, here's what we do know about the 22-year old Instagram model so far.

Kanye West 'dating 22-year-old model Vinetria' amid Kim K dating rumours

Name

Vinetria (surname not known yet)

Age

22 born October 26 1991

Star Sign

Scorpio

Job

Instagram model who has earned massive popularity for her chic fashion and glammed modeling.

Twitter

@VINETRIA - currently sitting on 178.2k followers

Instagram

@vinetrria - currently sitting on 395k followers

Net Worth

Vinetrria net worth is approximately $1.5 Million.

Who has she been linked to?

Venetria is currently liked to rapper Kanye West after they were spotted on a casual date over the weekend as she attended Ye's Donda Academy's debut basketball game in Minneapolis with the star.

According to Page Six, Venetria and the Jesus Walks rapper has been going on several dates hooking up for the past couple weeks. This comes after reports that he was dating Irina Shayk following his ongoing divorce with wife Kim Kardashian-West.

It's been reported that Vinteria and Kanye were in Miami together when he recorded his appearance on Drink Champs, as well as being spotted at his surprise Sunday Service last weekend.

She's also been linked to YouTube star James Butler after the two were pictured together on Instagram.

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Kanye West News

Kanye West dating history: from Irina Shayk to Kim Kardashian

Kanye West dating history: from Irina Shayk to Kim Kardashian
Kanye West 'dating 22-year-old model Vinetria'

Kanye West 'dating 22-year-old model Vinetria' amid Kim K dating rumours
Kanye West insists Kim Kardashian is 'still his wife' amid Pete Davidson rumours

Kanye West insists Kim Kardashian is 'still his wife' amid Pete Davidson rumours
Kanye West slams #MeToo movement while defending Marilyn Manson and Donald Trump

Kanye West slams #MeToo movement while defending Marilyn Manson and Donald Trump
Kanye West slammed for having alleged sexual absuer Marilyn Manson at Sunday Service

Kanye West slammed for inviting alleged abuser Marilyn Manson to his Sunday Service

More News

Police confirm 'needle spiking' at Travis Scott's disastrous Astroworld Festival

Police confirm 'needle spiking' at Travis Scott's disastrous Astroworld Festival
Silk Sonic share tracklist for new album ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’

Silk Sonic share tracklist for new album ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’
London On Da Track throws shade at Summer Walker over new album

London On Da Track throws shade at Summer Walker over new album
Travis Scott hit with first lawsuit amid Astroworld Festival deaths

Travis Scott hit with three lawsuits amid Astroworld Festival deaths
Travis Scott responds after eight people die at his Astroworld Festival

Travis Scott responds after eight people die at his Astroworld Festival