Who is Kanye West's new rumoured girlfriend Vinetria?
8 November 2021, 15:55
Meet Kanye's new bae, Instagram model Vinetria
Kanye West's new rumoured girlfriend Vinetria has caught the attention of everyone.
And whilst we may not know the ins and outs of her life just yet, here's what we do know about the 22-year old Instagram model so far.
Kanye West 'dating 22-year-old model Vinetria' amid Kim K dating rumours
Name
Vinetria (surname not known yet)
Age
22 born October 26 1991
Star Sign
Scorpio
Job
Instagram model who has earned massive popularity for her chic fashion and glammed modeling.
@VINETRIA - currently sitting on 178.2k followers
@vinetrria - currently sitting on 395k followers
Net Worth
Vinetrria net worth is approximately $1.5 Million.
Who has she been linked to?
Venetria is currently liked to rapper Kanye West after they were spotted on a casual date over the weekend as she attended Ye's Donda Academy's debut basketball game in Minneapolis with the star.
According to Page Six, Venetria and the Jesus Walks rapper has been going on several dates hooking up for the past couple weeks. This comes after reports that he was dating Irina Shayk following his ongoing divorce with wife Kim Kardashian-West.
It's been reported that Vinteria and Kanye were in Miami together when he recorded his appearance on Drink Champs, as well as being spotted at his surprise Sunday Service last weekend.
She's also been linked to YouTube star James Butler after the two were pictured together on Instagram.
