Kanye West 'dating 22-year-old model Vinetria' amid Kim K dating rumours

It seems that Kanye West has a new boo!

Kanye West maybe be off the market again ladies.

The 44-year-old rapper was spotted on a casual date with Instagram influencer Venetria over the weekend as she attended Ye's Donda Academy's debut basketball game in Minneapolis with the star.

According to Page Six, the Jesus Walks rapper has been going on several dates with the Instagram beauty aged 22 for a while now. Her new found relationship with Kanye has boasted her Instagram account from 100k followers to 391k and her Twitter followers to 178k.

It's been reported that Vinteria and Kanye were in Miami together when he recorded his appearance on Drink Champs, as well as being spotted at his surprise Sunday Service last weekend.

Fans have since reacted to the news that Kanye might have a new bae and the reactions

One fan wrote: "Vinetria rumored to be dating Kanye…i just spit she’s my favorite ig model".

Another commented: "Vinetria hanging out with kanye when she should be wit me".

what in the hell is vinetria doing with kanye west- — jordyn (@rauhlshearts) November 8, 2021

kanye: “kim’s going to hell for getting with pete, i ain’t see no divorce papers”



headlines literally the next day….

“kanye dating model vinetria” — kels (@bakakels) November 7, 2021

all my faves have taste like look at vinetria literally being best friends with kanye — JSW (@theharajukubae) November 7, 2021

Kanye had a super busy week last week, fronting headlines everywhere.

From shaving his eyebrows off to slamming the #MeToo movement in defence of having Marilyn Manson at Sunday Service, his latest appearance on Drink Champs caused major controversy with his comments about him regretting signing Big Sean, his continued support of Trump and Kim reportedly dating Pete Davidson.

In a clip from the podcast, Kanye is heard insisting that him and Kim are still married. He referred to Kim as "my wife," adding "Because she's still my wife. There ain't no paperwork."

Later on in the clip, he says their kids want the pair to stay together and so does he. He added, "We not even divorced".

Kanye's estranged wife Kim Kardashian-West has been busy running around with new rumoured interest Pete Davidson ever since she hosted Saturday Night Live on last month.

The first time fans started speculating a Kim and Pete romance was after the two were seen kissing during the Jasmine and Aladdin skit for SNL on October 9.

Kim Kardashian-West and Pete Davidson on SNL (Saturday Night Live). Picture: SNL

Since then, they were spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster on what looked like a date. Kim officially filed for divorce from Kanye back in February after six years of marriage.

“Everybody in the family is worried about how Kanye will react to Kim spending so much time with Pete,” one source said. “Kanye recently said he still wants to be with her, so he can’t be taking this well.”

Kanye has reportedly dated Irina Shayk following the announcement of his on-going divorce to Kim Kardashian.

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA.