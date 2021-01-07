Kanye West dating history: from Amber Rose to Kim Kardashian

Who has Kanye West dated? From his public relationship with Amber Rose, to his marriage to Kim Kardashian - here's a conclusive list of Kanye's relationships.

Kanye West has had several high profile relationships before marrying his reality TV star wife, Kim Kardashian in 2014.

While some of Kanye's relationships were highly publicised, others were kept private. Two years before the "All Falls Down" rapper rose to fame after releasing his debut album The College Dropout in 2004, Kanye fell in love with a designer, Alexis Phifer.

Phifer was the first woman he got on his knees for, back in August 2006 – and the last was Kim Kardashian in 2014.

But who did the rapper date in-between those relationships?

Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian. Picture: Getty Kanye West and Kim Kardashian tied the knot in May 2014 after two years of dating. The pair got into a relationship when the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was still legally married to ex-husband Kris Humphries. Kim's marriage to basketball star Humphreys was short lived, as the star split from him after just 72 days of marriage. Their divorce was finalised in June 2013. In the 2017 10th anniversary special episode of KUWTK, Kim said “Right before I got married to Kris Humphries, [Kanye and I] were talking, and I just went a different direction". Kim continued “I think I had to go through that to figure out what I wanted." The star added "After my breakup, I was feeling really low and down and he said, ‘Just come to Paris and see my fashion show.’ … I swear from the moment I landed, I fell madly in love with him and I thought, ‘Oh, my God, why didn’t I do this sooner?’ Like, this is what real life is like — love and fun and real support.” The pair got married in Italy in May 2014 and share four kids: North (born in 2013), Saint (born in 2015), Chicago (born in 2018) and Psalm (May 2019). In 2020, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian went through a rough year, which resulted in the couple heading for a break up. It was reported that the pair had been living separately for months. According to sources, Kim Kardashian is “done” with her marriage. “Kim and Kanye haven’t been on the same page for a while now.” Page Six reports that the “divorce is imminent” and Kim hired celebrity break up lawyer Laura Wasser to discuss their settlement.

Chanel Iman Chanel Iman. Picture: Getty The "Stronger" rapper was also linked to model Chanel Iman in 2010. However, the Victoria Secret model laughed off the relationship speculation during an interview with Us. "Rumors are rumors. Kanye's a great artist. He's very talented," she told the publication. "I've always loved his music. He's an incredible performer" Man added. The pair attended the Givenchy fashion show in 2011 for Paris Fashion Week. Kanye West also showed his support for Iman at her 2011 Victoria Secret fashion show. Iman also walked in West's Yeezy Season 4 fashion show on September 7, 2016 in New York City.

Selita Ebanks Selita Ebanks. Picture: Getty West was spotted getting close to Selita Ebanks. The pair reportedly got cozy at fashion week in Paris in 2010 shortly after she starred in his "Runaway" music video.

Amber Rose Amber Rose. Picture: Getty The "Flashing Lights" rapper dated Rose from 2008 to 2010. In an interview, Rose alleged that West "bullied" her for years after their split. According to her 2020 No Jumper interview, Rose said "That's what narcissists do, right? You share two years with someone, you take them around the world, you buy the jewelry, you shout-out to the world how much you love them and how much fun you have with this person and then the person decides that this is not what they want their life to be. I opted out" She added "I don't want my life to be like that. I'm not that type of person". During the interview, Rose defended herself against hurtful comments Kanye made. “I’m a compassionate person. I have empathy. I’m a good person. That’s why people love me. That’s why anybody I’ve ever dated loved me" " I don’t know if he says things to make his wife more comfortable, but to slut-shame me and say you needed 30 showers, like, bro, you took me around the world. Since when do you need 30 showers?”

Sessilee Lopez Sessilee Lopez. Picture: Getty The pair apparently connected well when Lopez starred in Kanye's "Flashing Lights" music video in 2008. However, they never nourished their initial spark, therefore did not make it official.

Alexis Phifer Alexis Phifer. Picture: Getty Kanye West dated fashion designer Alexis Phifer on and off from 2002 to 2008. The pair split for good when West's career took off in 2004, however, they rekindled their romance the following year. In August 2006, West got on his knee and proposed to Phifer. However, their engagement ended after 18 months following the death of West's mother, Donda.

Brooke Crittendon Brooke Crittendon. Picture: Getty During his time apart from Phifer in 2004, the Chicago native sparked a brief fling with the aspiring actress. Though their flame fizzled out, the Harlem Nightsactress told Essence five years later that she and West were still "amicable."