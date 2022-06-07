Kanye West sparks Chaney Jones split rumours after date with mystery woman

The 44-year-old rapper's fans suggest he may have a new girlfriend after he was spotted out on a movie date with an influencer.

Kanye West has sparked rumours that he has split with girlfriend Chaney Jones after being spotted on a moveie date with a mystery woman.

Last week, the 44-year-old rapper was spotted sitting next to a woman at a screening of 'Top Gun: Maverick.'

Kanye West is seen on a movie date with a mystery woman. Picture: Instagram/Everette Motta

Internet sleuths have pointed out that the mystery blonde, who was seen right next to Ye, may be online influencer Monica Corgan.

A photo hared by Below Deck camera operator Everette Motta went around on social medias as fans suggested this may be Ye's new romance.

Monica Corgan shared a snap of her legs wearing Balenciaga boots at the movie theatre on the same day. Picture: Instagram/@monicac0rgan

Fans immediately took to Instagram to look for Corgan, who is an Instagram model known for being an ambassador for the swimwear brand Boutine LA.

'Forgot to mention…went to see @topgunmovie the other night and sat next to @kanyewest,' Motta wrote in the caption of the photo, which sees Ye and a blonde lady watching the screen.

Monica Corgan poses in the bathroom mirror for a snap. Picture: Instagram/@monicac0rgan

Monica boasts over 35K followers on her Instagram and often shares selfies, modelling her favourite designer pieces.

In one photo, Monica shared a snap of her legs in Balenciaga boots as she sat inside of a movie theater on the day the snap was taken.

'Cool girl,' the model captioned the one of photos, which also saw her wearing Ye's estranged wife Kim's favourite brand as she took snaps in a bathroom mirror.

In another snaps, Monica is seen sporting black leather boots, and a skin tight black bodysuit and tights z- similar to both Kim and Chaney's style.

She finished the look with black shades, a hoodie, and a black Balenciaga handbag, while rocking her blonde hair slicked back.

Fans are convinced Monica Corgan is Kanye West's new flame. Picture: Instagram/@monicac0rgan

In Monica's comment section on her IG photos, fans are starting to question whether she is Kanye's new girlfriend.

One fan wrote: 'Is this Kanye's new it thing?' with another commenting: "Here we ye again".

A third user commented: "YE WAS HERE".

Kanye West fans take-over Monica C0rgan's Instagram comments on her latest snap. Picture: Instagram/@monicac0rgan

It is not far fetched for fans to assume the pair are an item, as they are no stranger to each other.

Last year, when West and Drake were in beef, Drizzy leaked a song by Ye and Andre 3000, titled 'Life of the Party.'

In the song, Kanye is heard rapping the lyrics: 'So don't text me like I'm Juanita JCV/ Or more important, Monica Corgan, who was there for me/ Somebody really there for me, was rare for me.'

Fans think Ye and Chaney Jones may have split after seeing him on a movie date with another woman. Picture: Getty

Kanye has most recently been linked to model Chaney Jones, following his divorce from Kim, 41 - which she filed in February 2021, after nearly seven years of marriage.

Just last month, Chaney debuted a tattoo dedicated to Kanye, with his name 'Ye' on her wrist. The pair got together just weeks after he had a whirlwind romance with actress Julia Fox.