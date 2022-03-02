Kanye West and Chaney Jones relationship timeline: Pictures, videos & more

2 March 2022, 10:28 | Updated: 2 March 2022, 14:07

The rapper has moved on from Julia Fox with his new 'Kim Kardashian look-alike' girlfriend Chaney Jones. Here's everything we know about their relationship...

Kanye West and his new girlfriend Chaney Jones have gone Instagram official, a few weeks after he split with his recent fame Julia Fox.

Kanye West goes Instagram official with girlfriend Chaney Jones

The 44-year-old rapper's new rumoured girlfriend, Jones, has been dubbed a "Kim Kardashian look-alike" as she resembles Ye's ex-wife.

The pair were first romantically linked early February 2022 amid his relationship with Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox.

  1. March 1st 2022 - Kanye West uploads his first photo with Chaney on Instagram

    One day after Chaney publicly claimed Ye on Instagram, the rapper returned the favour.

    Ye shared his first ever photo with Chaney Jones on his Instagram feed from a paparazzi shot of the couple strolling in Miami.

    Kanye West shared a paparazzi photo of himself and Chaney. The model commented 'My Love' on his Instagram post.
    Kanye West shared a paparazzi photo of himself and Chaney. The model commented 'My Love' on his Instagram post. Picture: Instagram

    In the photo, Ye is seen wearing a black bomber jacket with dark jeans, while Jones is wearing a fitted black crop top and shorts two-piece.

    Chaney Jones 'liked' the photo and commented: "My Love" along with a black heart emoji and a fingers crossed emoji.

  2. February 28th 2022 - Kanye West

    Chaney Jones shares a snap with Ye on Instagram
    Chaney Jones shares a snap with Ye on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

    On Monday (Feb 28) Chaney Jones took to Instagram to share the first ever selfie photo of herself and Kanye.

    The new couple both were pictured wearing all-black outfits as they intimately posed next to each other.

    Jones, 24, captioned the photo with a black heart emoji on her Instagram Stories.

  3. February 24th 2022 - Kanye West and Chaney Jones are spotted on a shopping spree in Miami

    On Thursday, Kanye West was spotted with his new rumoured girlfriend Chaney Jones in Miami.

    The 44-year-old rapper and 24-year-old model stopped by a Balenciaga store for before picking up lunch.

    The pair hit up the Bal Harbour shops, both dressed in casual fits as they strolled in the Miami mall.

    Ye and Jones walked through the luxury mall just hours after Kim Kardashian had filed new documents again to become a single amid her divorce from Kanye West.

  4. February 7th 2022 - Kanye West and Chaney Jones spotted together for the first time

    Chaney Jones attended Kanye West's 'Donda 2' listening party
    Chaney Jones attended Kanye West's 'Donda 2' listening party. Picture: Instagram

    Kanye and Chaney were first rumoured to be dating after the pair were spotted together on Monday (Feb 7).

    The pair were seen leaving Ye's listening party for his album Donda 2 at Nobu in Malibu.

    Ye and his guests then headed to the Sunny Vodka party at Los Angeles hotspot Nice Guy, according to US Weekly.

    News broke that Ye was spotted with a 'Kim K look-alike' while he was still romantically linked to Julia Fox.

