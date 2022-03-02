Kanye West and Chaney Jones relationship timeline: Pictures, videos & more

The rapper has moved on from Julia Fox with his new 'Kim Kardashian look-alike' girlfriend Chaney Jones. Here's everything we know about their relationship...

Kanye West and his new girlfriend Chaney Jones have gone Instagram official, a few weeks after he split with his recent fame Julia Fox.

The 44-year-old rapper's new rumoured girlfriend, Jones, has been dubbed a "Kim Kardashian look-alike" as she resembles Ye's ex-wife.

The pair were first romantically linked early February 2022 amid his relationship with Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox.