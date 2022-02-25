Who is Kanye West's new girlfriend Chaney Jones? Age, career and Instagram revealed
25 February 2022, 13:52 | Updated: 25 February 2022, 14:34
Ye has been spotted out with a new love interest Chaney Jones, but who is she? Here's what we know about the star...
Listen to this article
Kanye West has been spotted with his new rumoured girlfriend, Chaney Jones, several times amid his divorce with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian.
Kanye West spotted with 'Kim look-alike' girlfriend Chaney Jones in Miami
The 44-year-old rapper seemingly has a type, as Jones has been dubbed a "Kim look-alike" as the two wear similar clothes, hairstyles and makeup looks.
Kanye and Chaney were first rumoured to be dating after the pair were spotted together on Monday (Feb 7), while he was romantically linked to actress Julia Fox.
The pair were spotted hosted a listening party for his upcoming album, Donda 2, at Nobu in Malibu.
Ye and his guests then headed to the Sunny Vodka party at Los Angeles hotspot Nice Guy, according to US Weekly. Model Chaney Jones, who fans claim to be the spitting image of Kardashian, 41, was spotted leaving with Ye.
But who is Chaney Jones? here's what we know about Ye's new love interest.
-
Who is Chaney Jones?
Chaney Jones is a social media star who has recently been in the headlines after being romantically linked to Kanye West.
She is a social media influencer and model.
Aside from her huge social media presence, Jones is also the COO of First State Behavioural Health – a company which offers “counselling provided by trained behavioural professionals.”
According to Jones business website, her biography states that she is currently working on a Masters Degree in counselling at Wilmington University.
Jones studied elementary education at the University of Delaware and feels that “counselling and behavioural health treatment is a healthy action for everyone.”
-
How old is Chaney Jones?
Model Chaney Jones is 24-years-old. Her birthday is August 28, 1997.
Jones' zodiac birth sign is a Virgo.
-
What is Chaney Jones' Instagram?
Chaney Jones Instagram account boasts over a whopping 158k followers.
The social media star often shared photos of her travel, modelling and other lifestyle content.
Chaney Jones Instagram handle is @chaneyjonesssss. See a post from the star below.
-
What is Chaney Jones TikTok?
Chaney Jones has over 49.3k followers on her official TikTok account.
The social media star's TikTok handle is @chaneyjonesssss. She often gives fans more insight to her family life, her travels and her cooking on TikTok.
Watch Chaney Jones on TikTok below.