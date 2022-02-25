Who is Kanye West's new girlfriend Chaney Jones? Age, career and Instagram revealed

Ye has been spotted out with a new love interest Chaney Jones, but who is she? Here's what we know about the star...

Kanye West has been spotted with his new rumoured girlfriend, Chaney Jones, several times amid his divorce with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

The 44-year-old rapper seemingly has a type, as Jones has been dubbed a "Kim look-alike" as the two wear similar clothes, hairstyles and makeup looks.

Chaney Jones (L) has often been compared to Kim Kardashian (R) as the pair similar fashion style. Picture: Instagram/Getty

Kanye and Chaney were first rumoured to be dating after the pair were spotted together on Monday (Feb 7), while he was romantically linked to actress Julia Fox.

The pair were spotted hosted a listening party for his upcoming album, Donda 2, at Nobu in Malibu.

Ye and his guests then headed to the Sunny Vodka party at Los Angeles hotspot Nice Guy, according to US Weekly. Model Chaney Jones, who fans claim to be the spitting image of Kardashian, 41, was spotted leaving with Ye.

But who is Chaney Jones? here's what we know about Ye's new love interest.