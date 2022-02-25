Kanye West spotted with 'Kim look-alike' girlfriend Chaney Jones in Miami

The new couple have been spotted out on a shopping spree at a luxury Miami mall just hours after Kim Kardashian filed to become legally single, again.

Kanye West was spotted out shopping in Miami with his new girlfriend, Chaney Jones – who has been compared to the rapper's ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

The 44-year-old rapper and 24-year-old social media influencer stopped by a Balenciaga store for before picking up lunch.

Model Chaney Jones (L) sports a similar look to Kim Kardashian (R). Picture: Instagram/Getty

The rumoured couple went to Bal Harbour shops looking stylish, as Chaney wore a all-black outfit, including a fitted black top paired with leggings.

Ye wore a washed dark blue Boston Fire Dept. hooded sweatshirt.

The pair walked through the luxury mall just hours after Kim Kardashian filed new documents again to become a single amid her divorce from Kanye West.

While Kim, 41, had previously filed documents to become a single woman, the star wants to make the process quicker after revealing she's emotionally distressed following Ye's social media antics.

Chaney Jones shares a selfie video while chilling at the beach. Picture: Instagram

Kanye, who recently released the sequel to his 2021 Donda album, Donda 2, was pictured talking on his phone while sporting his signature dark jeans and knee-high rubber boots look.

Chaney completed her fit with a pair of reflective mirrored lenses and a black leather Hermes purse. She was also wearing her designer-beau's Yeezy trainers.

Kim and Ye are in the midst after the reality TV star filed the paperwork in February 2021 in attempts to end their marriage citing irreconcilable differences.

However, the SKIMS founder filed new court documents pleading with a judge to declare her single as she's suffering from 'emotional distress' at the hands Ye.

Recently, Ye has shared many posts exposing their private life to the public on social media.

'I very much desire to be divorced,' she told a judge in the filings where she argued that Ye has co-operated with their deal to keep their separation private.

'Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress,' she said.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. Picture: Getty

The 'Off The Grid' rapper has taken aim at Kim's new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, several times even posting private text message conversations.

Ye has claimed that Kim once said Kanye ordered a hit on her, accused Kim of kidnapping their daughter Chicago and, also called out Kris Jenner's partner, Corey Gamble on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson romance developed after her marraige to Ye broke down.

Kim and Ye have four children together – with eight-year-old daughter North, six-year-old son Saint, four-year-old daughter Chicago, and two-year-old son Psalm.