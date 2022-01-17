Kanye West claims he 'wasn't invited' to his daughter Chicago's birthday party

The DONDA rapper claims his soon-to-be-ex-wife Kim Kardashian didn’t inform him where their 4-year-old daughter’s Chicago's birthday party was being held

Kanye West shocked social media over the weekend after he took to his IG story claiming that he wasn't informed of the whereabouts to his daughter Chicago's birthday party.

Telling his followers that Travis Scott later gave him the address, he said:

"I just gotta shout out to Travis Scott for sending me the address and the time and making sure that I was able to spend that birthday memory with my daughter. To be there with the rest of the family and I just saw everybody".

Continuing to explain that after he received the address and turned up, he spent time with Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble, the 44-year-old added:

"Kylie let me in right when I got to the spot cause security, you know, stopped me once again when I got there".

"And you know, it's just a matter of having a conversation, open dialogue, and everyone just had a great time. 'I'm just really happy that I could be there for my children and I just want to thank everyone for their support in the situation. Letting me just calmly and legally take control of my narrative".

Ending the story, he stated: "I know we disagree and people have different opinions on a lot of different things that I do but with this one, this is my main focus. My life centers around my children and I just had a great time today".

Kim recently admitted in court documents that she wants out her of marriage to Kanye ASAP, fast tracking her divorce by opting to become legally single.

Filing court documents claiming that her lawyers have reached out to Kanye to "move this case forward to a speedy and amicable resolution" since she first filed for divorce in February this year.

"The parties’ marriage has irremediably broken down. Petitioner [Kim Kardashian] no longer desires to be married to Respondent [Kanye West]" the reality star's filing said.

This comes after Kim confirmed her romance with the SNL comedian after fans speculated a romance between the two after they were seen kissing during the Jasmine and Aladdin skit for SNL back in October.

Since then, they were spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster, wearing matching pyjamas celebrating his birthday on Instagram, on a couple's vacation in the Bahamas and even going on a cinema date.

Kanye West reportedly and his new girlfriend in actress Julia Fox, after the 31-year-old Uncut Gems actress confirmed their new romance after opening up about their 'instant connection' to Interview Magazine.